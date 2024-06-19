The DEC Network announces voting now open for BIPOC entrepreneur awards

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas, TX – June 17, 2024 – Please join The DEC Network – a non-profit organization driving innovation and economic impact by helping entrepreneurs start, build and grow their business – on Thursday, July 11 at 11:30 a.m. for AMPLIFY, a preview event to the organization’s #DSW24’s Disrupt Dallas Summit, sponsored by Dell for Startups and Deloitte, at Dallas Startup Week in August.

AMPLIFY, which will be held at The DEC Network @RedBird in Southern Dallas, will feature keynote speaker Mayor Rachel L. Proctor, City of DeSoto. Carlos White, a corporate and transactional attorney, as well as the City of Dallas’ first franchise impact ambassador, will moderate an impactful conversation with Mayor Proctor as she shares her own story of how she is “disrupting” the entrepreneurial ecosystem as DeSoto’s mayor and as an entrepreneur of color, as well as reveals details about the City of DeSoto’s new collaboration with The DEC Network. A program highlight will be the recognition of five Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs.

“I can think of no more fitting keynote speaker for Amplify than City of DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor, a two-time author, a life-long entrepreneur and a community advocate. Her conversation with Carlos will truly be an inspiration to all of our entrepreneurs in attendance,” remarked Bill Chinn, CEO, The DEC Network. “As well, we are so honored to preview this year’s Disrupt Dallas Summit as we ‘amplify’ the successes of Black, Indigenous and People of Color entrepreneurs with five awards. We hope the community will join us in voting for these remarkable and deserving nominees.”

Voting for the 2024 AMPLIFY award nominees, who were selected by the community, begins today through Friday, June 21:

Woman of Influence Award– recognizes female entrepreneurs of color who are taking the lead in business, industry and organizations.

o Ayo Aigbe, Hangio

o Alyssa Azcarate, Teatro Café

o Brittney Adams – Focus & Frame Eyewear

o Chakina Watkins, Next Level Cosmetology Camp for Kids

o Charlette White, Real Life Changers

o Cortney Ketchum, Review Mediator

o Danny Bush, Fun on the Run Plus One

o Darlisa Diltz, Foundations Entrepreneur Development Company

o Deb Lester, Conquer with Deb

o Denise Mason, BBVA

o Elle Hall-Coleman, Girlfriend’s, Budget!

o Erica Molett, Kandake Tech

o Erika Desroches, Zero Proof Social

o Kristin McIntyre, Rufescent

o Melina Mayfield, By M Squared and Party Scene

o Neha Kunte, MNK Infotech

o Nikki James – BITS

o Noelle LeVeaux – D Magazine

o Nydia Cardenas – Cardenas Coaching

o Shannon Stinnett, BLVCK In Tech

o Wendy Morales, Bank of America

o Yolanda Stevenson, Taxi Mom

Man of Influence Award – which recognizes the dedication of male entrepreneurs of color who are creating their own legacy by becoming champions of entrepreneurship:

o Casey Thomas, councilperson, City of Dallas

o Curtis Corbins – C Lee Transportation

o Fritz Peitzner, Carriers Skate Shops

o Jaylen Lagrande – 316 Apparel

o Jerrod Lemmons, Kitchen Combine

o R’Kes Starling, Reveles Clinical

o Rashad E. Frizzell, Mobile Barber App

Cultural Heritage Award– recognizes a BIPOC entrepreneur who celebrates and preserves cultural heritage through their business endeavors, promoting diversity and inclusivity.

o Alyssa Azcarate, Teatro Café

o Brianna Gonzales, The Social Chica

o Jerry Hawkins – Dallas TRHT

o Jin-Ya Huang, Break Bread Break Borders

o Melissa Bradford – Veritex Bank

o Tristen Wilson – Frost Bank

o Shannon Stinnett, BLVCK In Tech

Legacy Award– a distinguished award for an entrepreneur of color in the community who has built a legacy through their continued entrepreneurship endeavors.

o Brandon Williams – Seeds2Stem

o Effie Dennison, Texas Capital Bank

o Elle Hall-Coleman, Founder and CEO of Girlfriend’s, Budget

o Irvin Ashford – Charles Schwab Bank

o Leah Frazier – Leah Heals/Think Three Media

o Roland Parrish, Local Philanthropist

BIPOC Corporate Champion Award– honors a corporation that has invested time and financial support to the entrepreneurial eco-system in Dallas-Fort Worth; they have holistically invested in entrepreneurs with time spent in mentorship, resources, capital and funding:

o Accenture

o American National Bank of Texas

o Bank of America

o Bank of Texas

o B1 Bank

o Capital Asset Advisors

o Capital One

o Charles Schwab Bank

o Dell for Startups

o Encore Bank

o First Citizens Bank

o Frisco EDC

o Frost Bank

o Hillcrest Bank

o Independent Financial Bank

o Interbank

o Justworks

o Lathrop GPM

o Lyda Hill Philanthropies

o Money Gram

o Prosperity Bank

o Texas Capital Bank

o Third Coast Bank

o Toyota

o Truist

o TWU Center for Women Entrepreneurs

o US Bank

o Veritex Community Bank

AMPLIFY, a preview to #DSW24’s Disrupt Dallas Summit at Dallas Startup Week, will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at The DEC Network @RedBird, located at 3560 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Suite 200, in Southern Dallas. Click here to register.