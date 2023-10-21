Veterans to Receive Assistance with Job Fair and Opening of New Computer Lab November

Facebook

DALLAS – Dallas-based U&I, a nonprofit committed to empowering individuals with barriers to work, will open the “U&I Opportunity Lab,” a new computer skills training hub and host a Veteran’s Job Fair from 9 am to Noon on Wednesday, November 1 at 8800 Ambassador Row in Dallas. Veterans seeking direct access to employers looking to hire Veterans, free skills, and certifications or in need of resources such as transportation, housing and attire for interviews are encouraged to register for the event.

“We are committed to listening and helping Veterans reach their goals and this new computer lab is a great resource for them to attain and sharpen computer skills, receive certifications, build confidence, and have assisted access to the internet while researching employment and other opportunities,” said U&I CEO Hugh Breland. “The opening of the Opportunity Lab coincides with our job fair which strategically brings Veterans and local partners together who are committed to hiring and assisting Veterans. During this event, Veterans can expect clear next steps and solutions in their pursuit of employment, mental wellness, housing, and any other needs they might have to make their lives better.”

Businesses and agencies providing resources for Veterans include:

Amazon; Ann’s Health Food Center & Market; Archer Western; Attitudes & Attire; City of Dallas; Core Personnel; Dallas County Facilities Management; Dallas County Sheriff Department; Dallas College; Dallas Fire Department; Dee Brown Inc.; DFW Airport; FedEX; Garland ISD; Henderson’s Chicken; Homes for Veterans; Love’s; Marriott International; McDonald’s; Michael’s; Operation Tiny House; Park Place Dealerships; PCSI; ProCollect; RBCA; RPC Staffing; Smith Protective Services; Surge; Sysco; Texas Veteran’s Commission; The Vet Center; Tier One Armed Security; VA Hospital Mental Health; Veteran Resource Center; Volunteers of America Texas; Worldwide Flight Services; and XL Pro Staffing.

A complimentary breakfast will be served from 7:30 am – 9:00 am. Attendees and participants are encouraged to register in advance, but Veterans can also register the day of the Job Fair. More information is available at uandispreadthelight.com/veteran-job-fair or via phone at 214-637-2911, or via email at info@uandispreadthelight.com.

“Veterans who attend will find a wide range of diverse employment opportunities at the Job Fair,” explained Breland. “Employers will be on-site conducting interviews and hiring on the spot. Veterans can receive guidance on resume writing, get a fresh haircut and each attendee will walk away with a fully-stocked backpack. And don’t forget, breakfast and lunch are on us.”

U&I welcomes community involvement and volunteers. The community is invited to donate gift cards for grocery stores and gasoline. Volunteers are also needed to serve in different areas including registration and stuffing backpacks.

In 1951, Jean Walker Bentley overcame cultural barriers and spoke out for disabled kids. She started the Children’s Development Center to meet the scholastic and socialization needs of children with special needs. In 1981, the federal government mandated that public schools have the responsibility to educate children with disabilities. The organization evolved to help adults and veterans find employment and provide vocational training for special education students preparing to transition out of high school.

Today, as one of the largest workforce development centers in DFW today, U&I continues to meet the needs of disabled individuals by providing vocational training, job readiness training, transportation, paid work opportunities and community placement to Veterans as well as youth and adults with intellectual, physical and/or mental health disabilities on an annual basis. More information about U&I is available at uandispreadthelight.com.