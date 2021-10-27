Veterans Day community celebrations

Facebook

Several Veterans Day Celebrations are planned for the Best Southwest community on Nov. 11. Dallas College is hosting a Veterans Day Resource Fair at Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville, on Nov. 11. All active-duty military, veterans and their families are invited to enjoy the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The 2021 Dallas College Veterans Day Resource Fair will honor and celebrate our military service members with live entertainment, food, a raffle, and vendors at Armstrong Park.

Stop by to learn about programs and resources available to assist veterans, including educational and employment opportunities. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Ovilla Veteran’s Day

City of Ovilla annual recognition and wreath laying event is held at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Heritage Park Veteran’s Memorial site, 675 W. Main Street in Ovilla. Mayor Richard Dormier and members of the Old Chisholm Trail, NSDAR Chapter will honor all Veteran’s with a small ceremony and wreath laying event. All veterans and their families, along with the public, are encouraged and welcome to attend. Members of the Ovilla City Council may also be present. For more information please call 972-617-7262.

Glenn Heights Virtual Celebration

We love our Veteran community and want to recognize you and your loved one this Veteran’s Day. We will host a virtual Veterans Day Appreciation via video to recognize, appreciate and honor our local service members on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021. Usually, we host our annual Veterans Day 5K and Fun Run + Appreciation Ceremony on the weekend prior to Veterans Day, but this year, we have decided to celebrate virtually to help #Slowthespread of the Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19.

To join in this virtual celebration: If you are an active service member, Veteran or a family member of a Veteran, please submit your service member’s name, title and picture to Registration Link from Oct. 26–Nov. 5. The video will be released on our website, glennheightstx.gov, and on our YouTube channel, @City of Glenn Heights on Nov. 11.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans, who are people who have served in the United States Armed Forces.