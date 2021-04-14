“Vanquish” Takes Viewers on a Fast Ride

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Hold onto your seatbelts for “Vanquish,” an accelerated plunge into a dark world of crime where it’s hard to tell the good guys from the bad ones. Lionsgate’s non-stop action-film, “Vanquish,” stars Morgan Freeman (SeVen) as Damon. He’s a former, formidable police officer who’s now confined to a wheelchair. He lives in a huge estate, which is obviously not one that’s affordable on a policeman’s salary. Apparently the decorated hero cop had a finger in many other pots.

Damon is masterminding one last mission, and forces Victoria (Ruby Rose, “Orange is the New Black”) to be his avatar by holding her young daughter hostage. Victoria is trying to put her criminal past as a Russian drug courier behind her. But it doesn’t take long to see why she’s the perfect person for this massive job. She can whip her motorcycle in and out of tight spots, whip out her guns to shoot two bad guys simultaneously, and ride off with their bags of cash.

“Vanquish” is directed by George Gallo (Double Take, Middle Men, and The Poison Rose), and written by Gallo and Sam Bartlett from a story by Barlett. The film also features Patrick Muldoon (Agent Monroe), Nick Vallelonga (Detective Stevens), Chris Mullinax (Detective Kehoe), Dylan Flashner (Detective Childs), Paul Sampson (B.J.), Julie Lott (Governor Ann Driscoll), and Bill Luckett (Father Thomas).

Vanquish Director

Director Gallo writes, “I have always enjoyed the Korean Gangster film genre ever since I first became aware of them. These films have a cool, bouncy and deliciously dark vibe and most importantly, a great sense of humor. I also love stories that have highly flawed main characters who, during the course of the tale, get a chance to redeem themselves. My attraction to “Vanquish” was that I could make a film that I hadn’t really done before and infuse my love of these genres into my film.”

“Also, I could get a chance to again work with my friend, Morgan Freeman, who is one of the greatest actors on the planet. It was also a chance to work with Ruby Rose and create a total badass character that was a believable human being. Like High Noon, Bad Day at Black Rock, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three and even Midnight Run, the story happens in a compressed amount of time. It’s a fun way to spin a story. The key was to take something that could be familiar and do it in a way that made it seem fresh. I’m very happy with the result and I think the movie is a fun and compelling ride,” Gallo added.

“Vanquish” opens in theaters April 16, on demand and digital April 20, with Blu-ray and DVD release April 27. Lionsgate Grindstone Entertainment Group and Capstone Pictures present in association with Southland Equities LLC a March On Production, featuring 96 minutes of non-stop action; rated R for bloody violence, language, some sexual material and drug use.

