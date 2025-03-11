USA BMX Freestyle Announces 2025 National Series and Events

Facebook

TULSA, Okla. (March 11, 2025)—Today, USA BMX Freestyle announced its sixth consecutive USA BMX Freestyle National Series, consisting of four national events, including the USA BMX Freestyle Series Final, where BMX freestyle riders from around the country will compete for national recognition and titles.

All four national events will take place at well-regarded skateparks across the country, allowing riders from all over the United States to compete and qualify for the USA BMX Freestyle Series Final in San Diego, CA. The events will take place from April to October:

Event 1

WHEN: Saturday, April 5

WHERE: Premises Park in Tucson, AZ

Event 2

WHEN: Saturday, June 7

WHERE: Alliance Skatepark in Grand Prairie, TX

Event 3

WHEN: Saturday, July 12

WHERE: Four Seasons Skatepark in Madison, WI

USA BMX Freestyle Series Final

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 11

WHERE: Clairemont YMCA Park in San Diego, CA

For riders unable to compete in the three in-person qualifying events, USA BMX Freestyle will host seven digital state competitions. Riders can submit filmed runs and tricks from any skatepark in their area to vie for a spot in the USA BMX Freestyle Series Final.

“We’re excited to continue building momentum for USA BMX Freestyle this year, starting with the 2025 USA BMX Freestyle National Series. This series represents our commitment to growing the sport, providing more opportunities for riders to showcase their skill and fostering the next generation of USA BMX Freestyle athletes,” said B.A. Anderson, CEO of USA BMX. “By expanding our freestyle presence alongside our racing programs, we’re strengthening the BMX community and creating a platform where all riders can thrive.”

In addition to the 2025 USA BMX Freestyle National Series, USA BMX Freestyle will be featured at USA BMX facilities and industry events, including:

USA BMX Freestyle Facility at USA BMX Headquarters: USA BMX is set to debut an exciting new freestyle space at USA BMX Headquarters in Tulsa, OK this summer. This primer park will be the foundation for a full-scale USA BMX Freestyle facility in the coming years.

USA BMX Freestyle at Bentonville Bike Fest: Over Memorial Day weekend in Bentonville, AR, USA BMX will bring a Pump Track Competition format to one of the largest cycling festivals in the country.

USA BMX Freestyle at USA BMX Grand Nationals: For the first time in over 20 years, USA BMX Freestyle will provide entertainment at the USA BMX Grands Pro Final Show with a high-flying demo, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans of both BMX racing and BMX freestyle.

For more information and event details, please visit usabmxf.com.

About USA BMX

Established as the American Bicycle Association in 1977 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ABA is the nation’s largest cycling organization with more than 70,000 members with combined racing and freestyle events at more than 300 sanctioned BMX tracks across the United States and Canada. ABA empowers and elevates the early stages of bicycle development by creating opportunities through facility development, programs, and national events. As a result, ABA has developed a structured blueprint. A cyclist can progress from humble beginnings on a balance bike to becoming a BMX Olympian by establishing these roots.

Through STEAM, scholarships, freestyle amateur events, the national series, the Olympics and new facilities built across the United States, these four pillars under the USA BMX organization will impact young riders and families: USA BMX Foundation, USA BMX Freestyle, USA BMX Racing and ABA Ethos.