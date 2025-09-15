UNOde50 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a Legacy of Craft, Creativity, and Community

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

New York, NY – September 15, 2025 – As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, UNOde50, proudly celebrates its Spanish roots, artistry, and ongoing commitment to individuality and community. Founded in Madrid in the late 1990s, the brand has become a global force in contemporary jewelry while staying true to its core values: spontaneous, bold and seductive.

From its earliest days, UNOde50 set itself apart with daring designs and bold, handcrafted pieces. The name itself reflects the brand’s origins, when only 50 units of each piece were created. This exclusive approach continues today through UNOde50’s Limited Edition pieces, honoring the brand’s heritage while offering collectors something truly unique.

Each design embodies the spirit of individuality, with organic forms, sculptural details, and artisanal techniques that have become hallmarks of the brand. Jewelry is not just an accessory, but an expression of freedom, creativity, and the joy of living.

Now present in more than 90 stores across 70 countries, including cities such as New York, Paris, Milan or San Juan in Puerto Rico. UNOde50 has grown into an international community while keeping its workshop roots alive. As the brand continues to evolve, UNOde50’s new identity embraces its origins while looking toward the future. With a focus on connection, community, and authenticity, UNOde50 reflects the values of those who wear it: bold, spontaneous, and unafraid to express themselves.

This fall, UNOde50 launched their Ser Invencible collection, centered around wing motifs, symbolizing resilience, freedom, and transformation. The collection not only introduces a modern design but also serves a greater purpose. A portion of sales will benefit Mi Princesa Rett, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding for Rett Syndrome research and support. It’s a powerful example of how UNOde50 continues to merge creativity with community impact.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, UNOde50 celebrates not only its history but also its vibrant future – bringing together tradition, innovation, and a shared sense of community.

About UNOde50

UNOde50 is the jewelry brand that trusts its instinct and creates unique jewelry, without complexes. Designed and manufactured in Spain, and present in more than 80 markets, our pieces awaken the sparkle of those who wear them anywhere in the world. Every day, our team of more than 550 professionals work to inspire people to enjoy their own identity. For those who know that being yourself is revolutionary, and for those who are about to discover it. We live guided by naturalness, freedom, and authenticity. Ser Uno, lo es todo.