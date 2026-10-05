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DSO Welcomes Fall Concerts in October

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Jo Ann Holt
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DSO Fall concerts Dia de los Muertos
Photo courtesy DSO

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is welcoming fall with a lineup that brings beloved movies, sweeping classical works, and vibrant cultural traditions to the Meyerson. From a Halloween favorite brought to life with a live orchestral score to Beethoven and Strauss performed by world-class musicians, and a colorful Día de los Muertos celebration featuring mariachi and ballet folklórico, October offers something for every kind of music lover.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert Live to Film (October 9–11)

Get into the Halloween spirit with Disney’s Hocus Pocus projected live on screen as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs John Debney’s enchanting score live to the film. Conducted by Jacob Joyce, the concert brings the Sanderson sisters, Thackery Binx, and the magical mayhem of Salem to the Meyerson for a spellbinding seasonal experience. Tickets start at $54.

DSO Fall Concerts at Meyerson

Beethoven & Strauss with Daniel Hawkins (October 16–18). Experience the kinetic energy of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 alongside the tender nostalgia of Richard Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 2, featuring DSO Principal Horn Daniel Hawkins. Conducted by Fabio Luisi, the program pairs Beethoven’s dance-inspired melodies with Strauss’ deeply personal work, which draws on memories of his father, one of the great horn virtuosos of his time. Tickets start at $44.

Día de los Muertos with the DSO (One night only – Friday, October 30)

The DSO is proud to present its annual Día de los Muertos concert with an evening filled with vibrant music, explosive color, and traditional festivities. Conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the celebration features Mariachi Los Unicos, Mariachi Lone Star, Mariachi Pegaso, Las Estrellas de Tejas Ballet Folklorico, and Booker T. Washington High School Ballet Folklorico, with opportunities to bring an offering for the ofrenda, enjoy pan de muerto and hot chocolate, and celebrate the lives of loved ones. Tickets start at $33.

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is located in the Downtown Dallas Arts District at 2301 Flora Street in Dallas. For more information about the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO), please visit dallassymphony.org.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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