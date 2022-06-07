Treat Dad To A Delicious Father’s Day Dinner

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Father’s Day is around the corner and it’s time to take Dad out for a meal. Treat him to a teak he doesn’t have to grill or the cedar plank salmon at Seasons 52 is also delicious. And for the bourbon lovers, don’t forget Eddie V’s has a single barrel select Blanton’s Bourbon. Take the beer lover to Yard House where he’s sure to find something he likes. Oh and if Dad would rather be “Master Griller” then grab some uncooked steaks from The Capital Grille.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood:



Unique for Father’s Day, Eddie V’s is serving an 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak, available exclusively in-restaurant. A limited supply of Eddie V’s single barrel select Blanton’s Bourbon will also be available as an enhancement. As an added benefit for bourbon enthusiasts, Dad will receive the highly sought after collectible Blanton’s topper by request, while supplies last. Eddie V’s will be open early for Father’s Day, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., with live music in the V Lounge from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To make a reservation, visit EddieV.com.

Seasons 52:

Seasons 52 is offering Green Box, a balanced three-course Father’s Day dinner to go. Each box is freshly prepared, serves four to six and is under 595 calories per serving. Boxes include choice of a Whole Side of Cedar-Plank Roasted Salmon or Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin, which comes with salad, choice of two sides and Mini Indulgences. In addition, the regular menu is available in-restaurant for guests who would rather celebrate Dad in the dining room. To make a reservation or place an order, visit Seasons52.com. Green Box orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.

The Capital Grille:



The Capital Grille is helping guests treat Dad to an at-home luxury cookout with The Capital Butcher, offering a selection of uncooked signature cuts of steak, hand-carved daily and dry-aged in-house for 18-24 days. Guests may order steaks à la carte or choose from an assortment of Steak Grille Boxes that come with four steaks, proprietary seasoning and a gift of Signature Steak Sauce. Box options include Dry Aged Bone-in NY Strip, Bone-in Prime Ribeye, or a combination of the two. Guests can enjoy alongside signature accompaniments, such as Lobster Mac ‘N Cheese or Sam’s Mashed Potatoes.

In addition, the regular dinner menu is available all day in the restaurant’s dining room with suggestions for Dad such as Porcini Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye with 15-Year Aged Balsamic, Bone-In Kona Crusted Dry Aged NY Strip with Shallot Butter and the 22-ounce Bone-In Ribeye. To place an order or make a reservation, visit TheCapitalGrille.com.

Yard House:

This Father’s Day, go the extra yard and treat Dad to a crisp, refreshing draft beer from Yard House. From a fleet of taps featuring more than 100 craft and local brews, Dad’s pour-of-choice goes hand-in-hand with a robust menu of favorites, like the new bone-in Korean Ribeye, sweet soy marinated and served with chili garlic fries. Against an energetic background of classic rock, Dad will have a full heart—and a full stomach. For more information, visit YardHouse.com.