Oak Cliff Film Festival Showcases 26 Feature Films, 12 Texas Premieres

Oak Cliff Film Festival returns for its 11th annual edition June 23-26 at the historic Texas Theatre and other venues in the community. Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Kessler Theater, The Wild Detectives, and Turner House also host events for the festival.

The OCFF schedule consists of 26 feature-length films, with 12 of the films having their Texas premiere at this year’s festival. The festival also includes 32 short films, opening and closing night parties, live music events with Octopus Project and Jacks Haupt, and live performance from The Found Footage Festival.

Opening Night Film

“Butterfly in the Sky” is this year’s opening night film, from OCFF alumni Dr. Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb. The film lovingly reflects on the children’s educational series Reading Rainbow and chronicles the journeys of broadcasters, educators and filmmakers who believed television could inspire a lifetime love of reading. The filmmakers will be in attendance, and a live DJ set from the film’s composers, The Octopus Project, takes place in the Texas Theater lobby following the screening.

Additional festival highlights include: a live comedy performance by THE FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL following the screening of CHOP AND STEELE. The documentary chronicles the Found Footage Festival’s rise to become pioneers of hilariously absurd video collage, to the legal ramifications they faced at the litigious hands of humorless corporate overlords.

“Linoleum” (USA 101 minutes), directed by Colin West, is featured in the Narrative Feature Competition. The filmmaker will be attending the screening.

The DFW premiere of 32 SOUNDS, an immersive feature documentary and profound sensory experience from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sam Green, features original music by JD Samson (Le Tigre, MEN). A free party follows, co-presented by Talented Friends and Dallas Ambient Music Nights. The party features visuals and Ambient music in the Texas theater and lobby projection areas and DJ booth, with Blendways, Chad Mossholder, and Sean Miller.

Kid Friendly Films

Kid friendly film events include the DFW premiere of the big-hearted family adventure MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON. The animated feature follows the journey of a one-inch-tall shell who lives a miniature life with his grandma Connie and their pet lint, Alan. A 40th anniversary retrospective screening of the Don Bluth classic animated film, THE SECRET OF NIMH, will be held on the lawn at the historic Turner House.

MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM is the Texas premiere of a documentary that combines never-before-seen footage of bands like The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Intimate audio interviews are featured as the film chronicles the last great romantic age of rock ’n’ roll through the lens of era-defining bands.

I Love My Dad directed by James Morosini is the closing night film, and the filmmaker will be in attendance.

Oak Cliff Film Festival

The 2022 Oak Cliff Film Festival is again partnered with the Austin Film Society, filmmaker David Lowery, and Tim Headington’s Ley Line Entertainment to provide emerging North Texas filmmakers grant funds specifically to make feature films. Additionally, we are proud to promote the North Texas Pioneer Film Grant of $30,000 as a part of the 2022 AFS Grant funds with the specific intention of promoting DFW area filmmakers with underrepresented perspectives.

Please visit 2022.oakclifffilmfestival.com to view the feature program lineup, including all the shorts programs and other OCFF events.