The STUDIO Benefits Dwell with Dignity April 10-May 9

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The STUDIO (formerly Thrift Studio), presented by Amazon, benefits Dwell with Dignity. The organization’s flagship annual fundraiser is a longstanding spring event within Dallas’ design and philanthropic communities. The VIP Party is April 9 (ticketed), and the shopping extravaganza, free and open to the public, is April 10 to May 9.

Launched in September 2011, The STUDIO is now in its 15th year, marking a milestone moment in the event’s evolution and continued impact across North Texas.

Since its inception, The STUDIO has grown into a highly anticipated event, bringing together interior designers, showrooms, retailers, corporate partners and supporters to generate critical funding for Dwell with Dignity’s home transformation work across Dallas. The STUDIO provides approximately one-third of the organization’s annual operating revenue.

Formerly known as Thrift Studio, the updated name reflects the continued evolution and maturity of the event. As designer participation and community engagement have expanded over the years, The STUDIO aligns with the caliber of the experience and the design-forward presentation the event has become known for.

The STUDIO Proceeds Benefit Dwell with Dignity

The high-end pop-up shop features donated and purchased furniture, housewares, accessories, artwork and designer finds sold at significant discounts, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Dwell with Dignity’s mission. The space is transformed into fully styled one-of-a-kind room vignettes by leading local designers, creating an immersive shopping environment that blends design, retail and philanthropy.

Each year, The STUDIO features a new roster of designers. The 2026 lineup includes nationally recognized and Dallas-based firms whose work spans residential, hospitality and showhouse projects: Ashleigh Graber Design; Graham + Co Interiors | Sarah Graham; Living Luxury Lab by MxD Interiors; Roco and Xander by Amara Home Designs; Studio 11 Design; Studio Thomas James; and Yates Desygn.

2026 Event Chairs

The 2026 event is chaired by Jean Liu, Jean Liu Design, with Art Chair Kendall Bardin.

“The STUDIO is our flagship fundraiser and a critical driver of our mission to transform lives through design,” said Teresa Charnock, executive director of Dwell with Dignity. “Dwell with Dignity provides families with renovated fully furnished home interiors that give stability, support and comfort to empower them to lead their best lives in a beautiful environment. When someone shops at The STUDIO, they are directly supporting that work.”

Amazon returns as Presenting Sponsor of The STUDIO. Since Amazon became presenting sponsor, the partnership has helped generate more than $1.5 million in merchandise sales, providing life-changing home transformations for 72 families and redesigning 21 community spaces into inspiring, functional environments that serve thousands.

“At Amazon, we invest in organizations that create lasting solutions for families in our community,” said Vickie Yakunin, Amazon’s head of community engagement in Texas. “Through our continued partnership with Dwell with Dignity and The STUDIO, we’re supporting their work to create thoughtfully designed spaces that foster stability and long-term opportunity for families across Dallas.”

VIP Premiere Party for The STUDIO Benefit Pop-Up Shop

The premiere party is Thursday, April 9, from 6–9 p.m., with VIP early access 6–7 p.m. and general admission 7–9 p.m. The ticketed event has limited capacity, with tickets priced at $200 for general admission and $300 for VIP. The STUDIO Premiere Party serves as the exclusive kickoff to the month-long pop-up, drawing industry leaders from Dallas’ design, business and philanthropic communities.

Following the Premiere Party, The STUDIO opens to the public for four weeks, offering access to designer-created installations and one-of-a-kind pieces available for purchase at significant discounts. Admission is free, and The STUDIO is open Tues. through Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10-May 9. Located at 1833 E. Levee St. in Dallas., TX 75207

The STUDIO (formerly Thrift Studio) is Dwell with Dignity’s flagship fundraising event. Now in its 15th year, the month-long pop-up features designer-created vignettes showcasing donated home furnishings, décor and artwork available for purchase at significant discounts. The STUDIO supports Dwell with Dignity’s mission to create fully furnished homes and community spaces for families across Dallas.

Dwell with Dignity

Founded in 2009, Dwell with Dignity is a Dallas-based nonprofit with a mission to transform lives through design. By providing and installing interiors for family homes and community spaces for individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness, the transformations inspire people to lead their best lives and thrive in a safe, functional and beautiful environment. Dwell with Dignity has completed more than 285 home design projects and 55 community spaces, and in 2025 the organization served more than 3,000 people through its home and community projects. The nonprofit is backed by the support of over 100 designers, 1,100 dedicated volunteers and 150 sponsors and donors.