Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival: A Gatsby Garden Soirée on June 10

Garden Market Experience June 12-13
DALLAS, Texas, June 1, 2021 – The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s fourth annual Food & Wine Festival features a festive theme and top local chefs on Thursday, June 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the garden with plenty of space to stroll, sip and sample small plates. Themed A Gatsby Garden Soirée, the festival features music, fine wines, craft beer and food stations where top area chefs prepare and serve up delectable delights. Roaring 20’s attire is encouraged.
Special thanks to Food & Wine sponsors Rosewood Ranches Waygu Beef and Amegy Bank. Fine wines are provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. Also, special thanks to VIP Experience chefs John Tesar with Knife Dallas and Casey La Rue with Carte Blanche. General admission is $125 per person ($99 for members), and doors open at 7 p.m. Registration and ticket are on sale now online: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/food-and-wine-festival/ Note: VIP tickets are sold out.
Chef Sharon Van Meter is the chef chair, and Alicia Voltmer is the event chair. Voltmer encourages those interested to purchase their tickets immediately. “With a limited number of tickets available to ensure a safe and wonderful experience and the public’s excitement about attending this popular, outdoor event, we anticipate a sell-out.”
The Thursday evening soirée features mouth-watering small plates from the following:*
- Beyond the Box – Chef Douglas Brown
- Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie – Chef Andrea Meyer
- Bright Box Foods – Chef Christopher Patrick
- Cane Rosso – Chef Josh Healy
- Carte Blanche – Chef Casey La Rue
- Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge (Hall Arts) – Chef Dan Landsberg
- Empire Baking Company/Mozzarella Company – Chef Meaders Ozarow and Chef Paula Lambert
- Encina – Chef Matt Balke
- Fearing’s Restaurant – Chef Mike Matis
- Garden Café – Chef Mark Wootton
- Home Grown Market – Chef Lucy Braddock
- Homewood – Chef Matt McCallister
- Humble: Simply Good Pies – Chef Sean Jett
- Jonathon’s Diner – Chef Jonathon Erdeljac
- José – Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman
- Knife Dallas – Chef John Tesar
- La Duni Baking Studio– Chef Dunia Borga
- The Meat Shop – Chef Keith Browning
- Meddlesome Moth – Chef Josh Boneé
- Monarch – Chef Eric Dreyer
- Oak’d BBQ – Chef Michael Lane
- Petra & The Beast – Chef Misti Norris
- Profound Foods – Chef Joel Orsini
- Taco y Vino – Jimmy Contreras
- 3015 at Trinity Groves – Chef Sharon Van Meter
- Trompo – Chef Luis Olivera
- Two Sisters Catering – Chef Brock Boyd
- Wolfgang Puck Catering – Chef Andrew Swanson
*Restaurants as of print date. Check the website for any updates.
In addition, on Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, visitors to the Dallas Arboretum can enjoy a Garden Market experience from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This “farmers market” style event features dozens of local vendors showcasing their products for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the garden. The Garden Market is included with paid admission to the garden.
