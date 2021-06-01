Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival: A Gatsby Garden Soirée on June 10

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Garden Market Experience June 12-13

DALLAS, Texas, June 1, 2021 – The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s fourth annual Food & Wine Festival features a festive theme and top local chefs on Thursday, June 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the garden with plenty of space to stroll, sip and sample small plates. Themed A Gatsby Garden Soirée, the festival features music, fine wines, craft beer and food stations where top area chefs prepare and serve up delectable delights. Roaring 20’s attire is encouraged.

Special thanks to Food & Wine sponsors Rosewood Ranches Waygu Beef and Amegy Bank. Fine wines are provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. Also, special thanks to VIP Experience chefs John Tesar with Knife Dallas and Casey La Rue with Carte Blanche. General admission is $125 per person ($99 for members), and doors open at 7 p.m. Registration and ticket are on sale now online: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/food-and-wine-festival/ Note: VIP tickets are sold out.

Chef Sharon Van Meter is the chef chair, and Alicia Voltmer is the event chair. Voltmer encourages those interested to purchase their tickets immediately. “With a limited number of tickets available to ensure a safe and wonderful experience and the public’s excitement about attending this popular, outdoor event, we anticipate a sell-out.”

The Thursday evening soirée features mouth-watering small plates from the following:*

Beyond the Box – Chef Douglas Brown

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie – Chef Andrea Meyer

Bright Box Foods – Chef Christopher Patrick

Cane Rosso – Chef Josh Healy

Carte Blanche – Chef Casey La Rue

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge (Hall Arts) – Chef Dan Landsberg

Empire Baking Company/Mozzarella Company – Chef Meaders Ozarow and Chef Paula Lambert

Encina – Chef Matt Balke

Fearing’s Restaurant – Chef Mike Matis

Garden Café – Chef Mark Wootton

Home Grown Market – Chef Lucy Braddock

Homewood – Chef Matt McCallister

Humble: Simply Good Pies – Chef Sean Jett

Jonathon’s Diner – Chef Jonathon Erdeljac

José – Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman

Knife Dallas – Chef John Tesar

La Duni Baking Studio– Chef Dunia Borga

The Meat Shop – Chef Keith Browning

Meddlesome Moth – Chef Josh Boneé

Monarch – Chef Eric Dreyer

Oak’d BBQ – Chef Michael Lane

Petra & The Beast – Chef Misti Norris

Profound Foods – Chef Joel Orsini

Taco y Vino – Jimmy Contreras

3015 at Trinity Groves – Chef Sharon Van Meter

Trompo – Chef Luis Olivera

Two Sisters Catering – Chef Brock Boyd

Wolfgang Puck Catering – Chef Andrew Swanson

*Restaurants as of print date. Check the website for any updates.

In addition, on Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, visitors to the Dallas Arboretum can enjoy a Garden Market experience from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This “farmers market” style event features dozens of local vendors showcasing their products for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the garden. The Garden Market is included with paid admission to the garden.

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Dallas Arboretum is also the home of the internationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. For more information, call 214.515.6500 or visit www.dallasarboretum.org.