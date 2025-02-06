The Finch Puts Romance on Valentine’s Day Menu

22 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Finch is putting romance on the menu for Valentine’s weekend, with a limited-time Valentine’s Day dinner for two menu available from Feb. 14-16. The special dinner includes a starter of Smoked Salmon Crostini for the Amuse Bouche. First course is a Little Gem Caesar Salad or Lobster Bisque, followed by your choice of a New York strip steak or a Seafood Risotto for the entrée.

Dessert is an Espreso Crème Brulee served with chocolate covered strawberries. The dinner for two is priced at $120. For an additional $25 per person or $50 for two, each course can be paired with wine. With this option, a glass of the house Bubbly is served with the starter. Wine pairing for the first course is a Crossing Sauvignon Blanc, and for the entrée, a Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon or Benziger Chardonnay. A Whispering Angel Rose is paired with the Dessert.

The Finch Valentine’s Menu

My husband and I tried several special menu items at a tasting at The Finch Epic Central location in Grand Prairie. This has become one of our favorite restaurants since it’s opening several years ago. It offers a lovely view of the water features at Epic Central from our favorite booth facing the patio. Their patio booths and back-facing booths are highly sought after in the evening for Epic Central’s water show.

We both ordered the Lobster Bisque, a dense, flavorful broth with large chunks of lobster that was so filling it could be a meal on its own. I enjoyed a glass of the house bubbly with my bisque, while my designated driver hubby drank tea.

Seafood Risotto

My entrée was the Seafood Risotto, (Herb Mascarpone Risotto, lobster, garlic shrimp, roasted mushrooms, and asparagus tips). I relished every morsel of this extremely rich dish, which tasted every bit as good as its lovely presentation promised. A glass of the delightfully named Whispering Angel Rose accompanied the entrée.

There’s also an option to add a six ounce lobster tail to share. My husband’s entrée was a strip steak topped with Demi Glace, and served with Lobster Mashed Potatoes & Dressed Arugula. We were almost (but not quite) too stuffed to enjoy dessert, but who could pass up sharing the berry-bedecked Brulee?

We frequent The Finch American Grill that’s located in the bustling Epic Central District off South State Highway 161 in Grand Prairie, but there’s also one in Mockingbird Station, Dallas. Both locations are serving the special Valentine’s Day menu for dinner Feb. 14-16, along with their regular, extensive menus. For more information, visit grandprairie@thefinchrestaurant.com or call 469-480-6603.