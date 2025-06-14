Texas Woman’s University (TWU) Offers Multiple Summer Camps

Facebook

Texas Woman’s University’s 2025 summer camps offer something for everyone — from preschoolers to college-bound teens. With more than 25 camp sessions offered across June and July, TWU’s Denton campus will transform into a hub of creativity, discovery and play. Camp themes range from sports, esports, and fashion, to nutrition, literacy, STEM, cybersecurity, and speech-language development — making it easy for families to find the perfect fit.

Whether you’re raising a future coder, fashionista, athlete or scientist, TWU’s summer offerings aim to inspire confidence, foster friendships, and support skill-building in a safe and inclusive environment. Camp highlights include: Sports Camps – Score big this summer with TWU Athletics! Kids and teens can sharpen skills in basketball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, and esports — all led by expert coaches and staff. STEMM Camp – Science meets medicine in this exciting camp for teens! Dive into biology, medical case studies, and lab activities that make science come to life. Two sessions available.

TWU Summer Camps

ChemCamp – Explore green chemistry, solar cells, and more in hands-on labs with real scientists. For high schoolers ready to get curious about careers in chemistry. CyberCamp: Level 1 – Intro to cybersecurity for teens! Learn how to protect data and outsmart cyber threats in this fun, beginner-friendly tech camp. CyberCamp: Level 2 – Ready for more? Students who completed Level 1 can dive deeper into cybersecurity tactics with more advanced, team-based challenges.

Junior Fashion Camp – Kids ages 9–13 learn sewing, design, and style in a fun, supportive setting, culminating in a mini fashion show. Teen Fashion Camp – Teens 13–18 will sketch, sew, and strut their own runway creations with guidance from fashion pros. Revamp Nutrition Camp – Tweens and teens learn how to fuel their bodies and minds through exciting, hands-on cooking and nutrition workshops.

Healthy Bites: Kid’s Cooking Camp – For ages 8–11: mix, measure and munch your way to healthy habits through this interactive culinary experience. Preschool Language Camp (PLC) – A playful, interactive camp for ages 3–9 that builds social and communication skills through language-rich activities. Readin’ Roundup – Yeehaw! Saddle up for a cowboy-themed literacy camp just for Deaf and Hard of Hearing students in grades K–6. Campers build confidence and reading skills through fun, hands-on language experiences.

Language and Feeding with Friends (LAFF) – Designed for kids with feeding challenges, this sensory-friendly camp helps children explore new foods in a safe, supportive setting. Camp Abilities Texas – A one-of-a-kind sports camp for youth who are blind, visually impaired or deafblind. Campers get personalized instruction and leave with a detailed performance report to support growth beyond camp.

CHAMP: Speech Sound Camp – A fun, intensive camp for children with speech sound disorders, including apraxia. Kids from preschool to early elementary engage in play-based therapy that strengthens communication through music, movement and literacy.

Registration Information

Spots are filling fast, register today! Camp schedules, age ranges, and pricing vary, with most camps offering half or full-day sessions tailored for age-appropriate experiences. Visit twu.edu/summer-camps to explore all offerings and register. Some sessions have limited capacity and early registration is encouraged.

Texas Woman’s University is the nation’s largest woman-focused university system with campuses in Denton, Dallas, and Houston. Founded in 1901, TWU has built a reputation on contributions in nursing, healthcare, education, the arts and sciences, and business. TWU’s inclusive culture prioritizes experiential learning, leadership, service, discovery, and health and well-being, and national media have recognized the university as a top college for student-parents, veterans, and social mobility. In 2023, TWU publicly launched Dream Big, a fundraising effort that has raised more than $160 million to date to support programming, equipment, scholarships, and faculty.