TEXAS LOTTERY LAUNCHES NEW SCRATCH TICKET GAME TO BENEFIT VETERANS’ SERVICES

Patriotic Payout is 83rd game to support Fund for Veterans’ Assistance; nearly $280 million generated for the fund since 2009

AUSTIN — Continuing an annual tradition of releasing patriotic-themed games ahead of Veterans Day, the Texas Lottery has introduced Patriotic Payout, a new $2 scratch ticket game. The game is the 83rd launched by the Texas Lottery over the past 16 years that is dedicated to supporting Texas veterans and their families.

Since 2009, the Texas Lottery has generated nearly $280 million for the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) since the Legislature directed funds from veterans-dedicated scratch ticket games to the fund.

“This new game is part of our ongoing efforts to honor and assist Texas veterans,” said Courtney Arbour, executive director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), which now oversees the Texas Lottery. “Since launching these dedicated $2 scratch ticket games 16 years ago, we’ve generated nearly $280 million for the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance — with a record $31.1 million in the last fiscal year alone. Our focus remains on designing exciting games that not only entertain players and create winners, but also delivers critical support to those across Texas who have served our country.”

The new $2 Patriotic Payout game, which launched Oct. 20, features more than $7.9 million in total cash prizes – including five top prizes of $30,000 – across more than 1.5 million winning tickets. The overall odds of winning are one in 4.03 for any prize, including break-even prizes. Interested players can use the Scratch Ticket and Retailer Locator on the Texas Lottery® website or on the Texas Lottery App to find the game in their area.

“Every lottery ticket purchased is a way for Texans to give back to those who have already given so much,” said Texas Veterans Commission Executive Director Tom Palladino. “Together with the support of Texas Lottery and TDLR with our Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants, we’re turning gratitude into real impact, and honoring our promise to pay veterans back with the care, respect, and opportunities they’ve earned. We’re grateful for this enduring partnership that continues to make a real difference in the lives of Texas veterans and their families across the state.”

During the 81st Legislative Session, Rep. Chris Turner and former Sen. Leticia Van de Putte authored legislation requiring the Texas Lottery to create scratch ticket games to benefit the FVA. The bill was passed by the legislature and signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Perry on June 19, 2009.

The Texas Lottery debuted Veterans Cash, the first scratch ticket game designed to support Texas veterans, on Nov. 9, 2009. In total, 83 scratch ticket games have launched, with the proceeds from those tickets supporting the FVA – including the latest game Patriotic Payout.

The FVA, which has been administered by the TVC since 2007, makes grants available to eligible charitable organizations, local government agencies and Veterans Service Organizations that provide direct services to Texas veterans and their families. With more than 1.5 million veterans calling Texas home, these programs provide employment financial assistance, transportation services, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder counseling and housing assistance.

Since 2009 through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, the TVC has awarded over $359 million in FVA grant funds to hundreds of organizations across the state. During the last grant cycle, TVC awarded grants totaling $46.3 million to 175 organizations that are projected to serve nearly 40,000 veterans and their families.

About the Texas Lottery



The Texas Lottery’s functions and activities are administered by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the state agency responsible for licensing and regulating a broad range of professions, occupations and industries in Texas. Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $41.5 billion in revenue for the state and distributed more than $93.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $35.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $279 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. Must be 18 or older to purchase a ticket or enter a promotional second-chance drawing. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.