Texas Gas Prices Up Over A $1 Per Gallon From Last Year

Gasoline Demand Has Increased

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents more than on this day last week and is $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in the Lubbock and Sherman/Denison areas are paying the least at $2.92 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.37, which is seven cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.21 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending October 15, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week-to-week by around five percent and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered down from the week prior.

The primary driver of this surge remains the cost of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 a barrel. In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel. The International Energy Agency forecasts more robust oil demand in the months to come, including for heating oil this winter, which is keeping crude oil prices elevated.

Some TX Cities Experiencing Significant Increases

All 27 Texas metropolitan areas surveyed by AAA saw increases in pump price averages week-to-week. Some cities are experiencing significant increases. Regular unleaded averages in Corpus Christi, Dallas/Fort Worth, El Paso and Odessa jumped more than 10 cents per gallon, with El Paso seeing the largest jump at 31 cents.

“Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above three dollars per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

AAA Texas Fuel Saving Tips

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway even an empty bike rack can reduce fuel economy. Also, a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance and longevity.

AAA App Has Current Gas prices

