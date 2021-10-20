Funeral Arrangements Announced For Officer Andy MacDonald

Facebook

Grand Prairie Police Officer Andy MacDonald Lost Battle To COVID-19

Grand Prairie, TX (October 20, 2021): It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of a longtime Officer of the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Andy MacDonald, 46, lost his battle to COVID-19 on October 18, 2021. Officer MacDonald, or “Mac” as many nicknamed him, started his public safety career in 1999 as an officer with the Grand Prairie Police Department. Over the past 22 years, he has served in Patrol, Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and most recently in the Community Services Division where he was heavily involved in engaging with the community.

Andy leaves behind his wife, and many other close family members and friends who will forever treasure his enthusiasm, wit, and humor.

“The men and women of the Grand Prairie Police Department are hurting and still trying to process how we lost our brother so quickly. I have no doubt Andy is patrolling the streets of heaven as we speak.” – Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney.

The funeral arrangements, open only to law enforcement and family and friends of Andy, are as follows:

Friday, October 22nd (10:00 a.m.)

Gateway Church

2404 N. Carrier Parkway

Grand Prairie, Texas 75050

The processional route will also be released when service arrangements are complete. A social media livestream will be made available on the Grand Prairie Facebook Page for the viewing public.

Many of those that knew Officer MacDonald left comments on the Grand Prairie Police Department Facebook page. Andy Trim wrote, “There was no shortage of laughs when he was around. He was a good man. RIP.” Trish Nasworthy wrote, “Such sad news. Andy was a great person, terrific officer and was known for his unique sense of humor. I send prayers to his family and GPPD and the City of GP.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has graciously requested donations to support Grand Prairie Animal Services. Andy had a compassionate heart for animals and owned rescues. To contribute, head to www.grandprairiepolice.org/donate. Donation Type / Program Name: Prairie Paws in honor of Officer MacDonald

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer MacDonald’s family and his law enforcement family.