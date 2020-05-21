When Can You Get A Texas Drivers License?

Limited Services By Appointment Only As Part Of Phased Approach

AUSTIN – For weeks, Texans have vented on social media about being unable to renew a drivers license or schedule a drivers test. In a continued return to normalcy, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will begin a phased opening of driver license offices starting May 26th. Before you get too excited to stand in long lines in the Texas humidity, note the offices are reopening with limited service offerings.

As part of this opening plan, DPS will launch a statewide driver license (DL) appointment system that allows customers to book appointments up to six months in advance. The limited services being offered will be by appointment only.

“This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS’ online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services.”

The four-phase plan for the opening of driver license offices is as follows:

Phase 1: Offices in DPS’ Northwest and West Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 26, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, and those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 22 at 1 p.m.

Phase 2: Offices in DPS’ South and Central Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 29, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 26 at 1 p.m.

Phase 3: Offices in DPS’ North and Southeast Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning June 3, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 29 at 1 p.m.

Phase 4 will allow customers to schedule an appointment for all DL office transactions anywhere in the state. This phase is expected to begin midsummer. DPS will announce details on this phase at a later date. Extension for expiration dates remains in effect until phase 4 is implemented.

