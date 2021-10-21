Horseshoe Bay Resort’s 16th Annual Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival Returns

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Enjoy a Lineup Of Celebrity Chefs & Musicians at Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival

Horseshoe Bay, TX – Horseshoe Bay Resort, Texas’ original golf and lakeside resort in the picturesque Texas Hill Country Wine and Lake Region, will celebrate its 16th annual Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival on Friday, November 5th and Saturday, November 6th. Foodies, jazz aficionados and wine enthusiasts will gather at one of the resort’s most anticipated annual events, and will experience the genius of celebrity chefs, jazz artists and creative culinary meals throughout the weekend.

“Excitement is mounting for one of our most popular signature events,” says Managing Director Bryan Woodward. “The lineup of celebrity chefs and musicians is exceptional this year’s Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival and we’re greatly looking forward to seeing many of the familiar faces who’ve been marking this annual festival on their calendars for years.”

Five Course Dinner & Wine Pairing

The fun starts Friday night with a seated five-course dinner and wine pairing prepared by Horseshoe Bay Resort’s Executive Chef Bill Osloond, and celebrity chefs. On Saturday, enjoy celebrity chef Cooking Demonstrations followed by the Wine Stroll featuring Texas Hill Country wineries and exquisitely prepared food samples prepared by some of the region’s most notable chefs and restaurants.

Celebrity chefs will include Janelle Reynolds — winner of Food Network’s Chopped Season 17, Shehu Fitzgerald-winner of Food Network’s Chopped Season 7, and Joseph Manglicmot of Fox’s MasterChef Season 11. Music will be provided by the Carl Jazz Institute, Elle.Jay, the Urban Achievers Brass Band, and Chloe Youtsey with Duo Nuvole.

Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival full schedule of events:

Friday, November 5

Wine Pairing Dinner

Reception at 6:30PM | Dinner at 7:00PM

Enjoy a plated dinner, featuring dishes prepared by celebrity chefs. Each course is paired with a Texas Hill Country wine accompanied with live music from the Carl Jazz Institute.

Saturday, November 6

Cooking Demonstrations With Celebrity Chefs

Demonstrations Begin at 11:00AM

Watch the celebrity chefs live, as they prepare recipes from their storied repertoire. Each demonstration is followed by a Q&A with the chef.

11AM | Chef Janelle Reynolds

12PM | Chef Joseph Manglicmot

1PM | Chef Shehu Fitzgerald

Wine Stroll

Wine & Food Sampling Begins at 2:00PM

Saturday features a curated selection of restaurants and chefs offering the best bites off their menus. Their delicious dishes are complemented with a glass of vino from the best winemakers in the Texas Hill Country Wine region. Listen and lounge to live music from Elle Jay, Urban Achievers Brass Band, and Duo Nuvole while you taste your way through Texas. From viognier to pinot to port, there is a sip for everyone.

The festival package includes:

Classic guest room accommodations

Friday night’s five-course dinner

Passes to Saturday’s celebrity chef Cooking Demonstrations

Passes to Saturday’s Wine Stroll featuring wine, food tastings and jazz music

Two-night minimum stay (Friday night check-in required)

Call 877-611-0112 or visit https://www.hsbresort.com/wine-dine-and-jazz for more information on available packages.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of the largest golf resorts in the country and is the original Texas lakeside resort destination. It is located 45 minutes from Austin on over 7,000 picturesque acres of the Texas Hill Country and along the spectacular shores of constant-level Lake LBJ. The AAA Four Diamond resort is the only waterfront resort in Texas and is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts management company’s distinguished Latitudes lifestyle hotels and resorts division. It features four championship golf courses designed by World Golf Hall of Fame members Robert Trent Jones Sr, and Jack Nicklaus, as well as the exciting 18-hole natural grass Whitewater Putting Course.

Horseshoe Bay Resort has invested $100+ million in a property-wide renovation and new construction. The work included new guest rooms, suites, and multi-room units, as well as renovation of the golf courses and facilities, dining experiences, meeting spaces, and more. The resort also features a world-class spa and health club, tennis facilities with 14 courts, bike rentals, hiking trails, lake activities with a full-service lake marina and boat valet service, nearby wineries and a private airport. For more information and reservations visit www.hsbresort.com or call 877-611-0112.