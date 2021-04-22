Average Price of Gas In Texas Increases First Time in Four Weeks

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Texas Has The 2nd Lowest Statewide Average Gas Prices In The Country

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.59 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is $1.05 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.90 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.43 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.88, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.08 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

For the first time in a month, drivers in Texas are paying more at the pump week-to-week. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. gasoline demand numbers rose to just greater than 9.1 million barrels per day, which is the highest level since August 2020. Regional fuel supplies fell just slightly, about one percent to almost 82 million barrels, while Gulf Coast refinery utilization increased by around two percent to 88 percent. Crude oil prices have also seen days of rising prices, but the price for crude appears to have settled above $61/barrel for now.

“Drivers may have noticed a slight increase in pump prices since last week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Market factors are pointing toward higher prices as we head toward summer.”

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking as the 2nd lowest statewide average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

