Texas CROWN Act, HB 567, Passes Texas House 143-5

AUSTIN, TEXAS – HB 567, also known as The Texas CROWN Act, has received final passage on 3rd Reading in the Texas House, with a vote of 143-5. The bill is now heading over to the Texas Senate. The CROWN Act, which stands for C reating a R espectful and O pen W orld for N atural Hair, would prohibit discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyle associated with race.

Representative Rhetta Bowers, Primary Author of the bill, had the following to say: “I am overjoyed with the results of today’s vote on the Texas CROWN Act. We’ve now sent HB 567 over to the Texas Senate, and all eyes will be on that chamber to join the Texas House in taking a strong stance against hair-based discrimination.

“I am incredibly thankful for the broad sweeping and bipartisan support from every corner of the State. From the grassroots advocates that volunteered to show up on their own time to testify, to the Democrats and Republicans that joined me on day one as Joint Authors and Coauthors, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Adjoa B. Asamoah, CROWN Coalition Co-Creator, added the following: “As the racial and gender equity champion who conceptualized, developed the legislative and social impact strategies for, and leads the nationwide CROWN Act movement on behalf of the CROWN Coalition, I applaud the Texas House for voting to pass the bill on 3rd Reading.

“In Texas, tackling injustice and protecting people’s civil rights require members to work together. I thank Rep. Rhetta Bowers for her partnership and leadership, and I look forward to the CROWN Act becoming law in Texas this session.”

20 states have enacted legislation to outlaw race-based hair discrimination, such as Tennessee and Virginia, and our neighbors Louisiana and New Mexico. Texas has the opportunity this year to become the 21st state on that list.