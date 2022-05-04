A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Majestic Theatre

Facebook

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” is presented by Lyric Stage in concert May 12-15. All performances are held at the historic Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm Street in downtown Dallas.

Set in Ancient Rome, Forum is a nonstop musical laugh-fest that combines the 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright Plautus with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville. With music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Burt Shrevelove and Larry Gelbart, the original Broadway production of Forum was nominated for eight Tony Awards® in 1963, The show won six Tony awards, including Best Musical and Best Author (Musical). In 1966, Forum was made into a film starring Zero Mostel.

Forum in Concert

The production stars broadcast celebrity Mike Gallagher as Pseudolus, with Tara Park and Ryan Michael Friedman as the star-crossed lovers Philia and Hero (pictured above). Also featured in the hilarious cast are Charles Barry as Senex, Brynne Huffman as Domina, James Williams as Erronius (US Senex), Joey Castorena as Hysterium, JT Snyder as Miles Gloriosus, and Caroline Rivera as Lycus. Playing Lycus’ Courtesan’s are Michael Alonzo as Panacea (US Hero), Tychelle Bearden as Geminae, Sydney Cornelius as Vibrata (US Domina & Lycus), Presley Duyck as Tintinabula (US Philia), D’Mariel Jones as Geminae, and Cari Walton as Gymnasia. The Proteans are played by Lucas Haupert (US Hysterium), Taylor Nash, and Danny Vanegas. Colin Phillips serves as the Standby for Pseudolus, Christopher J. Deaton the Standby for Miles & Erronius, and Alexa Morgan the Courtesan Swing.

Lyric Stage Orchestra

The 15-piece Lyric Stage Orchestra is conducted by Music Director Vonda K. Bowling, with Bruce Greer serving as the Musical Supervisor. Rachel Bundy, Jacob Cortez, and Elijah Evans are featured on Violin; Edwardo Rios on Viola; Kourtney Newton on Cello; Beth McPherson on Double Bass; and Christian Gonzalez on Reed 1 (Alto Sax, Clarinet, Flute, Piccolo). Clayton Williams is featured on Reed 2 (Alto Sax, Clarinet); Kristen Thompson and Bobby Lapinski on Reed 3 (Clarinet, Tenor Sax); Catherine Conlin on Reed 4 (Bari Sax, Bass Clarinet, Clarinet); Miles Johnson on Trumpet 1; Emma Cook on Trumpet 2; Julie Gray and Paul Birk on Trombone 1; Nijel Smith on Trombone 2; and Ashley Westgate on Percussion.

This light-hearted, fast-paced, fully-staged concert production of Forum is directed by Mary Gilbreath Grim and choreographed by Kelly McCain, with Ania Lyons as Assistant Choreographer. Lighting Design is by Scott Guenther, Sound Design & Engineering by Jorge Guerra, Costume Coordination is by Megan A. Liles, with D’Mariel Jones serving as Assistant Costume Coordinator, and Props Coordination is by Jenny Dang. Production and Stage Management are by Ashley Schneider, Jenny Dang, and Tanvi Sutaria. FORUM in Concert is produced by Lyric Stage Producer Catherine Carpenter Cox and Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton. Lyric Stage Founder Steven Jones serves as the Consulting Producer.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:30p.m.Tickets are priced at $38, and are available at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.

Lyric Stage

A Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, Lyric Stage was established in 1993 by Founding Producer Steven Jones, with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form.

In its 25+ year history, Founder Steven Jones has honored Lyric Stage’s mission by: producing 125 productions. They include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. Lyric Stage worked with the R&H Organization, Jule Styne Estate, Moross family, et al to restore and produce full, orchestral productions of such classics as CAROUSEL, THE KING & I, SHOWBOAT, GYPSY, and THE GOLDEN APPLE for new audiences. They also honored excellence in local, high school musical theatre since 2010 by sponsoring The Schmidt & Jones Awards.

As Lyric Stage looks to its next 25 years, Producers Catherine Carpenter-Cox and Christopher J. Deaton will continue to uphold Lyric Stage’s mission by looking for ways to evolve and grow in the ever-changing landscape of the arts, so that future audiences and generations will have access to and be able to experience the American Musical.