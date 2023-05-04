Take Mom Out For A Delicious Meal This Mother’s Day

Facebook

No, Mom does not want to cook on Mother’s Day and she definitely doesn’t want to do any dishes. She wants to spend time with her family while eating something delicious that she wasn’t required to shop for, prepare and serve. So, here are local restaurants offering Mother’s Day brunch or lunch options.

The Capital Grille Mother’s Day Brunch Specials

The Capital Grille is greeting Mom with a rose and Chef-prepared Brunch Specials in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Unique to Mother’s Day, guests will enjoy features such as Lobster Frittata with Butter Poached Lobster Tails, 14-ounce Bone-In Dry Aged NY Strip and Eggs, 8-ounce Center Cut Filet Mignon with White Cheddar Hash Browns and Specialty Blueberry Bread. New to Brunch this year is Smoked Salmon and Caviar, which includes Royal Ossetra Caviar, Crème Fraîche, Blini and is served with White Cheddar Hash Browns. Mimosas and glasses of Champagne are available as an enhancement as well as their highly acclaimed wine list. Younger members of the family can look forward to a dedicated brunch menu and more surprises. A La Carte dinner options are available all day. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit TheCapitalGrille.com.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood Mother’s Day Brunch Menu

Eddie V’s is rolling out the red carpet for Mom, offering a dazzling prix fixe three-course brunch menu of indulgent favorites on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with live music starting at 4pm. Start with a house-baked warm Cinnamon Roll finished with cream cheese frosting, before treating yourself to one of the brunch main courses such as Butter-Poached Maine Lobster Quiche Florentine with Fuji Apple Salad, Roasted Avocado and Jumbo Lump Crab with Lemon Butter on Brioche Toast, or the 8-ounce Pan-Seared Steak and Eggs with Potatoes Au Gratin and Red-Eye Gravy. Sip on Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Bellinis, all brunch cocktails available as enhancements. A La Carte dinner options are available as well as a dedicated Children’s Brunch menu. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit EddieV.com.

Seasons 52 Mother’s Day Brunch

Wine and dine Mom at Seasons 52 with A La Carte Mother’s Day brunch entrées featuring seasonal ingredients, offered in the dining room from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Enjoy selections such as Crab and Cheddar Quiche, Upright French Toast with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits. Brunch Sips are available to enhance the brunch experience, cocktails such as Mimosas, Sangrias, Bloody Marys, and Rosé Lemonade. For dinner, Seasons 52 is serving an Apricot-Glazed Spiral Ham with Sweet Potato Mash and Maple-Pecan Streusel, available for dine-in or to go.

For families dining at home, impress Mom with the Mother’s Day Green Box To Go, serving four to six people with three courses of freshly prepared favorites, chilled and ready for guests to warm at home. Each box includes a choice of Apricot Glazed Spiral Ham, Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon or Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin, plus salad, two sides, and six Mini Indulgence desserts. Green Box orders are available for pickup on Saturday, May 13. Individual Ham Dinners are available for pickup on Sunday, May 14. A La Carte dinner options are available all day. To make a Mother’s Day reservation or order online, visit Seasons52.com.

Brunch at The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa

The resort offers an exceptional Mother’s Day brunch that is sure to delight and satisfy, as the culinary team has carefully crafted a menu of delicious and delectable dishes, featuring fresh and locally sourced ingredients, that will tantalize taste buds. The fabulous brunch will also feature local vendors, including Chic Mama Permanent Jewelry and Velvet Moon Studio bath bombs, as well as live music played on the grand piano.

Now accepting reservations for the Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To view the whole brunch menu or make a brunch reservation, visit here.

Asador Mother’s Day Brunch

The Mother’s Day brunch menu will feature a plethora of seasonal brunch stations and delicious dishes such as:

Charcuterie & Cheese

Seafood Bar

Jumbo Lump Crab Shooter, Crab Claws, Shrimp Cocktail, Scallop Crudo, Lobster Rolls

Salad Bar

Benedict Station

Traditional and Crab Cake

Sliced Fruit Station

French Toast Station

Carving Station

Herb Roasted Prime Rib, Hot Smoked Salmon

Pasta Station

Dessert Station

Berry Cobbler, Coconut Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, Chocolate-Dipped Marshmallows, Petit Fours, Fruit Tarts

The Mother’s Day brunch menu will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the final seating at 2:45 p.m. The Mother’s Day brunch costs $85 per adult, $35 per child ages 6-12, plus additional taxes and gratuity.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill

This Mother’s Day, enjoy our:

🥩 10 oz. Filet Stuffed Roast: Filet Mignon stuffed with sauteed spinach, wild mushrooms, garlic, onions, fresh herbs, and three cheeses served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace.

🍴3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper

🍸 Off-The-Menu Brunch Inspired Cocktails.

Make your reservation today at https://perryssteakhouse.com

Preorders begin Sunday, April 16th. Our Mother’s Day feature will be available all day, DINE-IN or TO-GO.