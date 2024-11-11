Tacodeli Celebrates Anniversary with Deployment of Aggressive Growth Strategy to Drive the Next 25 Years of Success

Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas – Tacodeli, one of the first restaurants to bring authentic Mexican food to Austin and a pioneer in the breakfast taco space, is gaining momentum across Texas markets, with plans to extend its footprint in 2025 and beyond.

Founder, Roberto Espinosa, opened the first Tacodeli in Austin driven by his desire to bring the authentic flavors of his childhood to a wider audience. Since its inception in 1999, the iconic taco company has carried a simple mission – to bring awesome tacos to guests who love high quality food and real Mexican flavor. Now, 25 years – and a dozen new restaurants – later, Espinosa and his executive team are further widening Tacodeli’s reach.

A core element of its overarching growth strategy was bringing industry veteran Peter Gaudreau on as Tacodeli’s new Chief Executive Officer. With his wealth of experience, Gaudreau will be integral to accelerating the brand’s evolution, while ensuring it stays true to the mission and values that guided the company’s expansion to-date.

Among his achievements, Gaudreau played a pivotal role in taking mid-size restaurant brand Snooze from eight to 34 locations in just five years. In 2011, he spearheaded the strategy that resulted in Freebirds’ ranking as one of the 150 fastest-growing concepts by Technomic, and in 2019, he led Punchbowl Social’s 10-unit expansion in his first year as COO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter to the Tacodeli family,” said Espinosa. “His proven track record, propelled by his operational expertise, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Alongside our talented executive team, Peter will help us navigate the ever-changing industry and seize new opportunities.”

Gaudreau expressed enthusiasm about the new role, stating, “I am honored to lead Tacodeli at such an exciting time in its evolution. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to build on our strengths, enhance our customer offerings and drive sustainable growth.”

Alongside new initiatives, Tacodeli is reinforcing its long-time partnerships with local farmers and sustainable vendors, like Vital Farms Eggs, as it forges new relationships with Texas brands, like Cuvee Coffee. By sourcing ingredients from within its home state, Tacodeli is not only supporting the local economy but also ensuring that every guest can enjoy the freshest ingredients, illustrating Tacodeli’s dedication to delivering an unparalleled dining experience.

Other initiatives in the brand’s growth strategy include further expansion in Texas, ongoing menu innovation and store-level team development. Outside of the company’s restaurants, it operates a thriving wholesale business, making its famous breakfast tacos available at some of the state’s most popular coffee shops. The company is also gaining national exposure with its line of CPG offerings, which are currently sold at Whole Foods, Kroger and HEB stores across the country.

For more information, visit Tacodeli.com

About Tacodeli

Tacodeli is an Austin-established taquería founded in 1999 by Roberto Espinosa that has a presence across the Lone Star State. Known for its commitment to quality, sustainability and the freshest ingredients available, Tacodeli has grown to become a beloved restaurant in the Texas culinary landscape with 13 locations in Austin, Dallas, Plano and Houston. Rooted in Mexican authenticity, Tacodeli offers a unique menu of signature breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings and award-winning salsas, prepared by hand every day. Tacodeli’s retail products, including their fresh salsas and dips, can be found at Whole Foods Market, H-E-B and multiple regional grocery locations. For more information, visit tacodeli.com.