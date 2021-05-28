Operation Genesis Results In 17 Felony Cases Involving Online Solicitation of a Minor

Facebook

“Don’t Come To Ellis County And Target Our Children”

Sheriff Brad Norman, County & District Attorney Ann Montgomery, Chief Wade Goolsby with Waxahachie Police and Assistant Chief Scott Brown with Midlothian Police held a press conference this afternoon to highlight the success from “Operation Genesis.”

This operation targeted Online Solicitation of Minors. It was called Operation Genesis because it was a first of its kind in Ellis County. The Operation included nine federal, state and local agencies working together. As Sheriff Norman stated in the press conference, “We will actively pursue those who target our children.”

Sheriff Norman expressed his appreciation to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland security, Midlothian Police Department, Waxahachie Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Family and Protective Services- Ellis County CPS, the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office.

During the Investigation a total of 17 felony cases will be filed with the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office against 16 suspects. Furthermore, ten individuals have been arrested and the remaining 6 are being actively pursued. One of the predators is facing two counts for online solicitation of a minor (a 2nd degree felony). The charges carry a punishment of two to 20 years in the state of Texas. Two of the suspects reside in Ellis County the other individuals are from across the Metroplex.

Names of the six that haven’t been arrested, names will not be released until the suspects are in custody. Sheriff Norman said they expect to have them within the next few days. He said the majority of the suspects were targeting young ladies, most were 13-14 year old females. He emphasizes the need for parents to monitor who their children are talking to and how they are using their online devices.