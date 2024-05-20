SUBARU SELECTS DALLAS FOR NEW BUSINESS CENTER, EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION AND TRAINING FACILITY

Facebook

Automaker shares plan for 200,000 square foot multi-purpose expansion project and future job opportunities in Coppell, Texas

Subaru of America, Inc. today shared plans to expand its operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and grow its workforce by relocating its Central Region office and establishing a new customer support center in Coppell, Texas. The automaker’s new Dallas Business Center will be co-located with its existing distribution and training facility as part of a 200,000-square-foot expansion project with Prologis, the leader in logistics real estate. Subaru anticipates this expansion to be completed in late 2024 and ready for occupancy by early 2025.

The Dallas Business Center (DBC) will serve as a second location for the Subaru Customer Advocacy Department (CAD), allowing Subaru to dedicate more resources towards offering exemplary customer service to owners and retailers, which is critical to its business operations. The new CAD office will help support Subaru customers, tap into the metropolitan area’s professional talent pool, and allow for greater collaboration across several business areas.

Around 30,000 square feet of the project’s office space will be dedicated to the automaker’s Central Region sales and marketing operations, currently located in Itasca, Illinois, along with the Dallas-Fort Worth Zone office. With an estimated 100 employees, the new DBC will be one of the largest SOA team locations after its headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer at Subaru of America, Inc.: “We are excited to expand our footprint and capabilities in the southern U.S., further supporting our customers and retailer network. Dallas is a vibrant area with diverse talent that will add fresh perspectives and further enhance our company culture.”

Upon completion, Subaru’s multi-purpose expansion project will be LEED certified, offer EV charging for passenger vehicles, and be equipped with high-efficiency HVAC. The building will total 500,600 square feet, including a 170,000 square-foot expansion of its existing Regional Distribution Center, which stores and handles automotive parts and accessories. The automaker’s existing Quality & Service Area Training Center, used to train Subaru retailers’ technicians and Subaru field service personnel, will gain an additional classroom as part of the expansion to better support Subaru University (Subaru-U), and its local secondary and post-secondary automotive vocational initiatives.

Representatives from Subaru of America will attend the Dallas Career Fair on Thursday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel on Market Center Boulevard. Those interested in future career opportunities (see list below) can attend to learn more about Subaru’s new and expanding operations. The company will ramp up recruiting efforts in the latter half of 2024. For updates on employment opportunities as they become available, register with the Subaru of America Careers Talent Community or visit Subaru.com/careers.

Future Career Opportunities with Subaru of America:

Office and Administrative Management

Logistics Coordinators

Market Sales & Development Leaders

Operations and Distribution Associates

Customer Service Professionals

Automotive Service & Parts Specialists

Automotive Tech Specialists

Interns

Subaru of America, Inc. is the U.S. sales and marketing subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan and has been in the United States since 1968. The United States is Subaru’s largest market worldwide. Last year, Subaru sold 632,086 vehicles in the U.S. through a network of more than 630 retailers.