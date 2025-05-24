SPARK! Dallas & Meow Wolf Grapevine Host Local HS Artists’ Creations

Facebook

SPARK! Dallas and Meow Wolf host SPARK! PRISMATIC: Fantastical Realms Art Pop-up Experience featuring six area high school artists’ creations. An innovative educational facility fostering creativity in youth, SPARK! Dallas partners with arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf Grapevine to host SPARK! PRISMATIC again this year.

Themed Fantastical Realms to stretch imaginations into fantasy lands, the colorful exhibition is an immersive experience showcasing the students’ creativity through an area imagined, designed and built in a single color and theme. The community is invited to see the PRISMATIC Art Pop-up Experience May 31 to September 7 at SPARK!, located at Southside on Lamar, 1409 Botham Jean Blvd. in Dallas.

SPARK! Dallas Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Meg Bittner, Executive Director of SPARK! said, “As SPARK! Dallas celebrates its 10th anniversary, we are committed to showcasing the most creative programs, and that includes PRISMATIC: Fantastical Realms. These talented students will create an immersive art experience for all to see—from young children to adults—so don’t miss its limited showing.”

Daniel Bornhorst, Lead Exhibition Technical Engineer at Meow Wolf, said, “Meow Wolf’s expertise lies in seamlessly fusing traditional art with state-of-the-art technology to craft immersive experiences. From intricate sound processing and lighting techniques to captivating scent design, we blend the visual, tactile, aural and olfactory elements to create something wholly unique. Bringing this expertise to our work with the students has been incredibly rewarding. Watching them explore new creative realms and seeing my team mentor the next generation of immersive artists has been a highlight of this collaboration.”

SPARK! Dallas HS artists

The event received 26 submissions, with the following four public high schools and two private schools selected to participate based on their creativity, design elements and proposal submission:

• Emmett J. Conrad High School (Dallas ISD) – Alice & The Wonderland (red)

• Greenhill School – Atlantis (white)

• Hillcrest High School (Dallas ISD) – Ethereal Sky (pink)

• Parish Episcopal School – Underwater Origami Forest (blue)

• Richardson High School (RISD) – Purple Quartz Cavern (purple)

• Williams High School (Plano ISD) –Whispers Along the Hollow (green)

Meow Wolf Grapevine Mentors Students

The winning students are mentored by Meow Wolf team members. They receive behind-the-scenes tours at Meow Wolf Grapevine as well as funding for materials to help build these immersive rooms.

Christy Howell, Exhibition Manager at Meow Wolf Grapevine, said, “Mentoring SPARK! students again this year has been an incredible experience. PRISMATIC gives these young creators a platform to unleash their imagination and innovation. This partnership truly highlights the intersection of art, technology and engineering, offering students hands-on experience with immersive design concepts that can shape their creative futures.”

SPARK! PRISMATIC Details

SPARK! Prismatic is open to the public May 31-Sept. 7 on weekends: Saturdays: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays: 1-6 p.m. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and children (ages 2 and up). Teachers (with Teacher ID) are priced at $20. All tickets include the PRISMATIC exhibit and admission to the play sculpture areas.

Advance tickets are encouraged; limited tickets will be available for walk-ups. Ticket link: //sparkdallas.ticketspice.com/prismatic-fantastical-realms.

SPARK! After Dark (Adults only ages 21+): Fridays starting June 6-Sept. 5, 7-10 p.m. $40, includes one drink ticket (additional tickets available for purchase).Ticket link: //sparkdallas.ticketspice.com/prismatic-fantastical-realms.

SPARK! Dallas is a nonprofit founded in 2010 that provides children from second grade to high school with a fully immersive creative environment with hands-on learning that develops their self-definition as creative individuals. Through an endless roster of workshops and pop-up activities, students exercise their creativity and learn from creative experts, innovators and artists. The organization’s vision is to help students acquire creative skills to excel in school and compete in the work force. SPARK! also hosts interactive camps, field trips and birthday parties. For more information, visit //sparkdallas.org/.

Meow Wolf is much more than your typical arts and entertainment company; they’re the creators of extraordinary, mind-bending experiences that transport millions of adventurers of all ages into breathtaking realms of imagination and wonder. As the proud recipients of numerous accolades, including Time Out’s #1 Immersive Experience in the US (2023), Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (2024, 2022 and 2020), and USA Today’s Top 10 Best Immersive Art Experiences (2022), Meow Wolf is committed to engaging curious seekers through the magic of discovery and play. Meow Wolf unveiled the Webby Award-winning The Real Unreal (2023) in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.