Jose Gustavo Garcia-Rodriguez Sentenced to 25 Years for Sexual Abuse Of Child

Ellis County District Attorney says “This office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable, which are our children.”

Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery announced that Jose Gustavo Garcia-Rodriguez, 28, of Ennis, Texas, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

During the Fall and Spring of 2016/2017, the defendant sexually abused the 10-year-old victim two or more times during a period longer than thirty days. He sexually abused her both in his Ennis home and in his vehicle. In 2018, the child told teachers and a counselor at her school and they reported the abuse to Child Protective Services and the police. After investigation, the Ennis Police Department arrested Garcia-Rodriguez. He admitted to officers that he touched her sexual organ on one occasion.

After a week-long jury trial, on March 1, 2022, the jury convicted Garcia-Rodriguez of the offense of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child, a 1st degree felony with a special punishment range of 25 years to life. The jurors were particularly moved by the victim’s courage in testifying. The jury set punishment at 25 years and Garcia-Rodriguez was sentenced on March 4, 2022. Garcia-Rodriguez will have to serve the full 25 years for this offense with no possibility of parole.

Ms. Montgomery said, “I am pleased with the jury’s verdict and proud of my entire trial team. This office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable, which are our children.”

Assistant County and District Attorneys James Zaleta and Marina Thomas prosecuted the case, assisted by County and District Attorney Investigator Joe Aguilar. The case was investigated by the Ennis Police Department. The Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office would like to thank Detective Brian Shahan from the Ennis Police Department, the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center, and the CARE team at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.