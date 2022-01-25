Six Flags Over Texas Holds Hiring Event Jan. 28-29

Facebook

Six Flags Over Texas is holding a job fair this weekend, looking for candidates age 16 or older to apply for frontline positions. Over 500 positions are available, and they include leadership roles. Positions are available across multiple departments including food service, ride operations, security, games, retail, marketing, and more.

The ‘thrill capital of Texas’ pays up $12 an hour first-time applicants. They offer competitive wages, great benefits, and flexible schedules, plus a variety of exciting jobs. Hundreds of applicants will be hired at the job fair, and virtual interviews are available as well.

Hiring Event

Applicants are invited to apply Friday and Saturday, January 28-29 from 2–7 p.m.. Please use the employee entrance at the Human Resources office at Six Flags Over Texas. Appointments are recommended and can be booked online. Six Flags offers many other benefits, such as scholarship opportunities, insurance plans, in-park discounts and recognition programs. Six Flags offers flexible scheduling for students, teachers, retirees or anyone looking for a second job.

They also offer unlimited park admission for employees, free tickets for family and friends, and exclusive team member events. Applicants may apply online anytime. Call Six Flags Over Texas Human Resources at 817-607-6201, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. with questions.

Six Flags Over Texas & Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Over Texas, the company’s flagship park and the Thrill Capital of Texas, features more than one hundred rides, shows, and attractions. They have 14 world-class roller coasters, including the New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest waterpark in North Texas, features more than forty rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company. The company has 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For sixty years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit sixflags.com