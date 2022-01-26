Ovilla Police Investigating Early Morning Crash

Facebook

Police Are Still Searching For Driver of Vehicle

In the middle of the night, some Ovilla residents woke up to the sound of sirens and a helicopter in the area. Today the Ovilla Police Department issued this account of the events on Facebook.

If you live in the Cockrell Hill Road / Ashburne Glen area of Ovilla, you may be wondering what was up with the helicopter and all the police cars last night.

Slightly before 2:00 AM, an Ovilla officer observed a speeding vehicle traveling southbound in the 700 Block of Ovilla Road. As the officer turned around to stop the vehicle, it rapidly accelerated and disappeared from sight.

The Ovilla officer soon found the vehicle crashed in the roadway, airbags deployed, unoccupied in the 300 Block of Cockrell Hill Road. It is assumed the vehicle entered the curve too fast and crashed into the ditch / culvert and on the side of the roadway. The Ovilla officer searched for the driver on foot and found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun discarded on the ground about 50 yards east of the crash.

Arriving cover officers quickly established a perimeter and continued to search for the driver of the vehicle. Officers from the Red Oak, Midlothian, and Glenn Heights police departments all assisted in the search, as well as the Texas DPS helicopter. The driver or any other possible occupants were not located. Officers did recover a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia from inside the crashed vehicle. Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no further information at this time.