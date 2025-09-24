Silk Road Indian Cuisine Features Authentic Flavors

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Silk Road chicken tiki
Photo by Chris Waits

Silk Road Indian Cuisine is a new, fine dining restaurant in Coppell that features authentic flavors and a memorable cultural experience. Several Focus Daily News staffers journeyed to Coppell recently to try their lunch menu.

The Silk Road menu lists four spice levels (mild, medium, hot, or hot/hot). My more experienced colleague specified mild, since Indian spices are different from the BBQ and Tex-Mex spices familiar to Texans. We were amazed (and slightly confused) trying to keep up with the almost overwhelming number of different dishes we were served for the tasting.

Paneer and samosas
Photo by Chris Waits

Our servers were terrific, though; and they very patiently explained each dish we tried from the restaurant’s extensive menu. (Here’s hoping the correct names and descriptions aren’t too jumbled together from my scribbled notes, since many menu items were new, exotic experiences for me).

Silk Road Indian Cuisine

Silk Road paneer, naan, biryani chicken
Photo by Chris Waits

Lunch started with familiar items like Kadai Paneer (sauteed tofu in spiced tomato gravy with bell peppers and onions), and Veggie Samosas (crispy fried pastry shell filled with savory potatoes and peas). The appetizers were served with buttered and garlic naan (flatbread cooked in clay oven).

Mango yogurt drinks
Photo by Chris Waits

Our brightly colored orange Mango yogurt and strawberry drinks were sweetly satisfying and as rich as milkshakes. These drinks should help put out the fire, though, if you accidentally order the wrong spice level.

The food just kept getting better! Chicken Tikka Kabob (savory, smoky chicken bites marinated in lemon juice, yogurt, and aromatic spices, and served in a bowl big enough for sharing for $18), was an instant hit at our table. Chicken Biryani ($20) was even better (flavored Basmati rice with chicken cooked in special spices).

Tandoori Pomfret Whole Fish

Silk Road pomfret
Photo by Chris Waits

One of the more exotic offerings, a Tandoori Pomfret Fish ($24) appeared to be very popular, and we noticed several other diners enjoying the dish. A whole, bone-in fish wrapped in banana leaves and cooked in a clay oven, the steamed fish features delicate flavor and a firm texture. It does contain quite a few large bones, though.

SR chicken curry
Photo by Chris Waits

A more familiar dish and one of my all-time favorites, a spicy chicken curry, was another item we tried. A Chicken Combo platter that’s only available on the lunch menu is a real bargain at $14.99. The platter contains several of their most popular dishes, featuring Chicken Biryani, Butter Chicken served with Naan, Pakora, and dessert. It also comes with soup or house salad; ours featured a cup of tomato soup.

Silk Road lunch combo
Photo by Chris Waits

We were blown away by the ambience, the décor, and the hospitality, but especially by the quality of the restaurant’s carefully prepared dishes. The Silk Road Indian Cuisine and Bar in Coppell is a destination dining place for anyone looking for authentic, creative, and flavorful Indian dishes.

SR Building
Photo by Chris Waits

They’re open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and bar service at 160 Sandy Lake Road #100 in Coppell; phone 972-745-4463.

Previous articleTexas signs agreements with nine states to strengthen election integrity
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.