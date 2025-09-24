Demons of Fleet Street Bring Chills to Duncanville

Facebook

The Demons of Fleet Street, an original new work written and directed by Duncanville Community Theatre veteran Jerry Ayers, brings chills and thrills to our community starting Sept. 25. Ayers’ “full-length tragic story of love and pies” is inspired by the Penny Dreadful Serial “A String of Pearls,” by James Rymer and Thomas Prest.

Press information tells us the onstage action at Duncanville Community Theatre will unfold “as a devious barber and a cunning baker conspire to create madness. The murderous plot promises to incite bone-chilling goosebumps during this full-length world premiere.” The action takes place in and around the notorious Fleet Street area in London, England, 1786-1787.

Demons of Fleet Street Cast & Crew

Ayers directs a cast that features Samantha Turner as The Dark Angel, Heather Winkelman as Mrs. Lovett, Alex Miracle as Tobias, and Kevin Velasquez as Mr. Todd. Clark Hackney is Mr. Oakley, with Gabrielle Smith as Johanna, Wendy Acosta as a Beggar Woman, and Angela Stidham as Dr. Fionnula Fogg.

Production crew members include Penny Jones and Gloria Losoya as Production Managers/Running Crew; and Anson Horton as Lighting Operator, James McKey is Sound Operator and Sound Design with Jerry Ayers handling Costume Design. Joe Skrivanek is Master Carpenter, and Ty Johnson, Cedar Hill HS Theatre Arts, is Master Electrician.

Production Workers include Wendy Acosta, Jerry Ayers, Sarah Burns, Clark Hackney, Anson Horton, Penny Jones, Gloria Loyosa, Alex Miracle, Brady Ramirez, Joe Skrivanek, Samantha Turner, and Heather Winkelman.

Duncanville Community Theatre Administration

Amy Jackson is DCT Executive Director, with Heather Winkelman-McKey Associate Director and Joe Skrivanek as Technical Coordinator.

The Demons of Fleet Street world premiere will be presented by Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street, Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4 at 8 p.m. The 3 p.m. Sunday matinee performance Sept. 28 has already sold out. Please call the DCT Box Office at 972-780-5707 for reservations to the remaining performances.