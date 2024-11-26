Shake Up Your Holiday: Festive Thanksgiving Cocktails to Savor and Share!

Kristin Barclay
rum punch
Photo courtesy Koloa Kaua’i Rum

As we gather with friends and family this week to celebrate and give thanks, many of us are trying new food and cocktail recipes. We love making batches of cocktails like punch so guests can help themselves, and we’re not playing bartender. Here are some great fall inspired cocktails to make this Thanksgiving.

Cranberry Orange Ginger Punch

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Kōloa Kaua’i Gold Rum
  • ½ oz unsweetened cranberry juice
  • 2 oz fresh-squeezed tangerine, clementine, or mandarin juice
  • ½ oz ginger liqueur
  • Dash of ginger beer
  • Sugared cranberries for garnish
  • Tangerine slice for garnish

Instructions: 

Fill a highball glass with ice and pour the cranberry juice into the bottom. Then, in a cocktail shaker, combine the tangerine juice, rum, and ginger liqueur; shake with ice and strain gently into the serving glass without disturbing the bottom layer. Fill with ginger beer to the top. Garnish with a citrus slice and a few sugared cranberries on a cocktail pick.

Eggnog

eggnog

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. Dos Maderas 5+5 Rum
  • 1 oz. Gran Duque d’Alba Brandy
  • .5 oz. Williams & Humbert Dry Sack Sherry
  • 1 oz. Milk
  • .5 oz. Cream
  • 1 egg

Instructions:

  • Chill a punch cup.
  • Add all ingredients to your shaker
  • Add 2-3 solid cubes of ice.
  • Shake vigorously for 30 seconds or until you can’t hear the ice anymore
  • Strain into your chilled cup
  • Garnish with some freshly grated nutmeg

Galliano Espresso Martini

Galliano espresso martini
Ingredients:
Instructions: Blend together and enjoy!

Count Your Blessings

bourbon bottle with cocktail
Photo courtesy Jeptha Creed

Ingredients:

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin with ice. Shake thoroughly. Strain into highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with apple slices and freshly grated cinnamon. Enjoy!

 

Thanksgiving Rum Punch

Thanksgiving rum punch
Ingredients (serves 4):
  • ¾ cup Kōloa Kauaʻi Spice Rum
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 6 whole cloves
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 cups apple cider
  • 1 cup cranberry pomegranate juice
  • 1 can ginger ale
Instructions: 
  • Combine honey, cloves, cinnamon sticks and ½ cup of cider in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring often, until honey is dissolved and mixture is fragrant with spices, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat; cool and steep for 15 minutes. Discard cloves and cinnamon sticks.
  • Combine spiced cider mixture, cranberry pomegranate juice, spice rum, ginger ale and remaining apple cider in a large punch bowl. Garnish sliced apples, oranges, pomegranate seeds and a rosemary sprig and serve over ice.

Remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive.

 

