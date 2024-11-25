Raising Cane’s Teams Up With Operation Kindness For Annual Holiday Plush Puppy Campaign

Facebook

DALLAS (Nov. 25, 2024) — For 28 years, Raising Cane’s has been actively involved in supporting its Communities, with pet welfare among its six areas of focus. Inspired by its yellow labrador namesake, Raising Cane, the brand is kicking off its 2024 Holiday Plush Puppy Campaign on Monday, Nov. 25, benefiting local pet welfare organizations across the country. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, 100% net proceeds from in-restaurant Plush Puppy sales will benefit Operation Kindness.

During the campaign — running from Nov. 25 through Jan. 5 — Raising Cane’s is offering a limited-edition Plush Puppy inspired by one of the most iconic treats of the season: the candy cane. The year’s theme, “Raise a Little Cane,” features a plush Cane dog dressed as a candy cane to celebrate one of the most iconic treats of the season. Plush Puppies are available inside Raising Cane’s Restaurants for $9.99 plus tax.

Operation Kindness, a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal welfare organization that operates as a lifesaving animal shelter and provides programs to assist people and pets. Founded in 1976, their mission is to create a kinder world for pets and the people who love them by providing lifesaving care, innovative programs and community resources.

For those looking to support on a larger scale, Plush Puppies in regular and XL sizes are also available for purchase online at raisingcanes.com with proceeds benefiting pet welfare.

Todd Graves, Founder & Owner of Raising Cane’s, infused his passion for animals into the brand he founded in 1996, naming it after his beloved dog. Each holiday season, Raising Cane’s introduces a new, special-edition Cane’s Plush Puppy and the one-of-a-kind program has been a tail-wagging hit since 2004, raising more than $2M for Community dog parks, no-kill rescues and shelters.