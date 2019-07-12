Seven Brides For Seven Brothers At Garland Summer Musicals

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” opens at Garland Summer Musicals July 19, and runs through July 28.

This rollicking, romping old-fashioned musical is set in Oregon in the 1850s. Based on the classic 1954 movie starring Jane Powell and Robert Keel, the musical features a lively score and some spectacular dancing. “Seven Brides” is a must-see show for the whole family.

Buff Shurr returns to stage Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Larry Miller will be the Music Director. Patty Granville is the Producer and Kelly McCain will be the Choreographer. Production Staff also includes: Associate Director and Stage Manager Alan J. Hanna; Set Design by Kelly Cox; Lighting Design by Scott Guenther; Sound Design by Tyler Payne; Props Design by Dayna Fries; Technical Director is Timothy Doyle; Master Carpenter is Randy Lewandowski; ASM is Amanda Gonzales; Assistant Tech Director is Race Wells.

”Seven Brides” Cast Members

Seven Brides will feature Michael Issac as Adam, Lauren LeBlanc as Milly; Ryan Caviola as Gideon; Cameron Vance, Jake Harris, Dakota Davis, Quinn Moran, and Brady Neal as the Brothers. Brides will be Gena Loe as Dorcas; Ireland Reneau as Alice; Alison Leigh; Annie Cahill; Alena Cardenez and Eden Bellieu.

Others featured include Kyle Hancock as Mr. Sander; Linda Frank as Mrs. Sander; Neil Rogers as Mr. Hoallum and Caren Sharpe-Herbst as Mrs. Hoallum; and Phil Alford as the Preacher. Suitors include Nate Frederickson; Ryan Ramirez; Jake Lopez; Joel Jenkins; and Adam Henley.

The ensemble includes Candace Robinson; Timothy Turner Parrish; Steve Beene; Luis Salazar; Lori Jones; Adelaide Willert; Alli Franken; Nathan May; Caleb Frank and Paige Johns.

Special college credit in the form of scholarships is available through Eastfield College for the cast and crew. For ticket information call the Box Office at 972-205-2790 or for online ticketing garlandartsboxoffice.com

GSM performances of the stage and film hit “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” are the weekends of July 19-21 and July 26-28. Performances are held in the Brownlee Auditorium of Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland.

