Barney Wood Bark Park Opens July 19

Farmers Branch Dog Park Celebrates Grand Opening

Have you heard about the new dog park in Farmers Branch? One of the most requested amenities in the city was a dog park, so on July 19th Barney Wood Bark Park will celebrate their grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m.. Located next to the Farmers Branch Community Recreation Center, the 1.44 acre field has been transformed into a large and small dog area.

Each area has a doubled-gated entry, a splash pad, lighting, and plenty of seating. A concession stand will also be open during select special events. During the Grand Opening celebration, visitors can purchase food and drinks from Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery.

Bring your dogs out to hear the welcome from Farmers Branch Mayor Robert C. Dye. Watch as Bullet, Farmers Branch’s police dog, performs the “First Fetch”. Then you and your hound can enjoy playing at the park.

Make New Friends

During the event, there will be a Bark Park Donation station, a Parks and Recreation marketing booth, and a Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center information booth. For everyone’s safety, children under 10 must remain outside the fenced play area. Children between the ages of 10-15 must be accompanied by an adult.

“We’re all very excited for the grand opening of the Barney Wood Bark Park”, says Farmers Branch Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mashburn. “Our team set out to create a one-of-a-kind experience that would not only be a great place for dogs to exercise, but would also double as a community gathering space. Through the hard work and dedication of our in-house teams, I think we achieved a unique experience our residents will really enjoy.”

Want to get involved with the Farmers Branch dog park? There are different opportunities to help support the continued mission of the Bark Park. You can donate a dog park bench, purchase an ornamental fence panel for the Dog Park, or become a founding member of the dog park. Donation levels start at just at $100. Please visit farmersbranch.dog for more information.

Comments

comments