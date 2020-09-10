Secretary Hughs Announces “Ready. Check. Vote.” Statewide Grassroots Tour

Ready. Check. Vote. Tour

AUSTIN – Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs today announced a new statewide grassroots tour as part of the “Ready. Check. Vote.” initiative to safely educate Texas voters about what they need to bring to the polls when they cast their ballot. The contactless tour will utilize a 16-foot box truck that is wrapped in attention-grabbing messaging in both English and Spanish that will generate awareness and direct voters to VoteTexas.gov, the State of Texas’ official election website. There, Texans will find the seven approved forms of photo identification and what to do if they do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of these seven forms.

“Although COVID-19 may have changed how we approach outreach, it has not changed our commitment to ensuring that Texas voters are informed, prepared, and ready to cast their ballot,” said Secretary Hughs. “This contactless grassroots tour will help educate Texas voters on the approved forms of photo ID and ensure that Texans are able to make their voices heard this November.”

Tour Dates September 10- October 8

The “Ready. Check. Vote.” grassroots tour will travel approximately 3,000 miles and visit 46 cities across the Lone Star State, beginning September 10th and ending October 8th.

Austin – September 10 San Marcos – September 10 San Antonio – September 14 Junction – September 15 Sonora – September 15 Fort Stockton – September 15 Van Horn – September 15 El Paso – September 16 Big Lake – September 21 Midland – September 22 Odessa – September 22 Lamesa – September 22 Lubbock – September 23 Sweetwater – September 23 Post – September 23 Snyder – September 23 Abilene – September 24 Brady – September 24 Fredericksburg – September 24 Comfort – September 24 New Braunfels – September 28 Temple – September 28 Fort Worth – September 29 Arlington – September 29 Grapevine – September 29 Richardson – September 29 Dallas – September 30 Terrell – September 30 Tyler – October 1 Lufkin – October 1 Beaumont – October 2 Houston – October 2-3 Three Rivers – October 5 Corpus Christi – October 6 Kingsville – October 6 Brownsville – October 7 San Benito – October 7 Harlingen – October 7 Pharr – October 7 McAllen – October 7 Edinburg – October 7 Hebbronville – October 7 Laredo – October 8 Cotulla – October 8 Devine – October 8 Von Ormy – October 8

Texas voters who possess one of the seven approved forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls. Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, available to them at each polling location, and provide a supporting form of identification. In addition, some voters may qualify for an exemption to presenting an acceptable form of photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure.

The seven forms of approved photo ID are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)**

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)**License is not required to be REAL ID compliant

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, the approved photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of approved photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

If a voter does not possess one of the forms of approved photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, which will be available at each polling location, and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:

a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

a current utility bill

a bank statement

a government check

a paycheck

a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate

a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

The address on an approved form of photo identification or a supporting form of identification, if applicable, does not have to match the voter’s address on the list of registered voters.

If a voter meets these requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.

Voters with a disability may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption to presenting an acceptable form of photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure at the polls. Voters with a religious objection to being photographed or voters who do not present an approved form of photo identification or follow the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure at the polls because of certain natural disasters may apply for a temporary exemption to presenting an acceptable form of photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure. For more details, voters may contact their county voter registrar.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming November 2020 General Election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.

