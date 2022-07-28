Save On World Food Championships Tickets Until Aug. 1

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tickets for the year’s biggest and most unique live-cooking competition go on sale August 2. The World Food Championships (WFC) – which features over 1,000 visiting chefs competing for industry awards – will return to Dallas for its third year November 9-13, 2022.

Focus Daily News readers are offered discounted tickets (available until Aug. 1). Use Code EBWFC (all caps) to take advantage of this offer by Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS

WFC is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year and will b e held in Centennial Hall at Fair Park. From “Burger Battles” to exclusive, award-winning VIP tastings, there are dozens of mouthwatering opportunities for foodies of all ages to take a bite out of the event that ABC News called the “Olympics of Food.” According to event organizers, this year’s event will offer a new experience for DFW foodies.

“Every year we receive questions from attendees about how they can taste the incredible dishes in our tournament,” said Mike McCloud, President and CEO of WFC. “So this year, for the first time, we are creating an experience that will allow them to do just that. While our trained judges will still determine who wins each category and moves on to the $100,000 Final Table, we are introducing an unparalleled opportunity to sample 10 incredible dishes from each of our categories through our People’s Choice “Best of the Fest” tasting sessions.”

WFC’s Best of the Fest

will allow almost 1,000 people to taste actual dishes from the BBQ, Bacon, Burger, Dessert, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak categories. In addition to sampling up to 10 dishes in each session, ticket holders will get to vote for their favorite to determine a People’s Choice winner. Since tickets for the Best of the Fest will go fast, WFC organizers have also planned many more tasting moments in the event, ranging from four-course tastings at the VIP Champion’s Tables to an all-you-can-eat sampling at BBQ Ranch.

Here’s a list of the official WFC 2022 line-up: BBQ Ranch –– Back by popular demand, WFC and its barbecue partners will be serving up over 5,000 pounds of barbecue favorites in a Texas-style block party that lasts all five days of the event. Pitmasters and celebrity chefs will be conducting demos, free samplings, competition secrets and one-on-one insights about the hottest grills and barbecue pits on the market. This attraction is part of the event’s general admission and always features special guests making incredible food.

Best of the Fest –– For the first time in WFC history, YOU get to taste the championship food that is normally reserved ONLY for certified judges!! WFC’s Best of the Fest will feature actual dishes entered into our competition by award-winning chefs. From Dessert to Seafood to Sandwich and Barbecue, our most popular categories will be available through special “session tastings” with a chance for ticket holders to choose their very own winner! You’ll get to taste all 10 samples of the session you choose, and then vote for your favorite – which will help WFC determine which team wins their way back for the 2023 Championship! Biscuits & Jampionships.

Biscuits and Jampionships

WFC has once again partnered with the Dallas-based jam and jelly company, The Jelly Queens, to bring back the “Biscuits and Jampionships” ancillary chef competition. Determined through an online recipe contest months prior, ten finalists will recreate their recipe submissions in person at WFC for an esteemed panel of judges. This delicious and quirky contest is always full of fun surprises, thanks to the lovable Jelly Queen herself, Donna Collins. All sweet tooths should standby for leftovers!

Bourb’N’Que –– What do you get when you mix premium bourbon tastings with delicious ribs prepared by the best pit masters in America? The best barbecue block party – and People’s Choice voting – Dallas has ever seen (or tasted)! If you’re a foodie who loves barbecue and bourbon, then this is a WFC must-attend event!

Burger Battle –– Watch TEN WFC Burger All Stars as they compete for the title of the People’s Favorite in an epic two-hour sampling extravaganza! Guests will receive tastings from all ten contestants before casting their votes for THE best burger of the night. If you love a good burger, then you’re going to LOVE this championship throwdown which will be paired with fantastic brews and views of the Fair Park Esplanade!

Champion’s Table –– Feast on exclusive tastings from WFC’s previous champions as your sweet and savory guide. This is your chance to taste $100,000 worth of award-winning dishes that will be perfectly paired with cocktails to enhance your experience. This luxury tasting event will take place next to the heat of WFC’s live-action culinary competition in Kitchen Arena and available only to VIP patrons.

E.A.T.™ Food Judge Class

An interactive event where you’ll be trained by a WFC associate or professional chef on the E.A.T.™ methodology, which is WFC’s scoring system that enables judges to rank any dish based on three key criteria: Execution, Appearance and Taste. Only foodies who are E.A.T.™ certified are eligible to judge at WFC’s Main Event. As a bonus, all judges will receive FREE WFC General Admission access throughout the five-day event. Fire Woman –– Ninety minutes. Four award-winning female pitmasters. One challenge. Zero help. Need we say more? Join us to see who will rise from the smoke to take home the Fire Woman title and cash prize.

Hall of Taste –– This is a new area to Food Sport, where WFC attendees have the opportunity to sample a variety of complimentary food-related products as they enter the gateway to Kitchen Arena. From exclusive Texas bites to hidden gems throughout America and the World, this area will warm up everyone’s palettes as the perfect prep for the sights, sounds and smells of WFC.

VIP Lounge –– Want to sip and savor in comfort while taking in all the WFC action? The VIP Lounge is where you want to be! Attendees will enjoy a separate entrance to the main event, a private cash bar, TV screens to keep up to date on all of the action, complimentary chef demos and sampling, featured cocktails & refreshments, and more!

Stay up-to-date on all culinary competition news by following the World Food Championships on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships).