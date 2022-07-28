Texans Can Now Buy Powerball® and Mega Millions® Tickets Via Lotto.com

Facebook

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotto.com, the first digital platform for ordering lottery tickets on any device, with no app download or deposit required, today announced its expansion into three new states: New York, Texas and Colorado.

With a modern approach to ordering official state lottery tickets for New Jersey, New York, Texas and Colorado state lotteries, Lotto.com offers popular, large jackpot games including Powerball® and Mega Millions®. Whether Lotto players in these states are at home, taking the dog for a walk or out to eat, they can safely and conveniently order tickets for the historical $1 Billion Mega Millions® Jackpot at Lotto.com.

“Given the current lottery frenzy with the billion-dollar Mega Millions® jackpot, this expansion comes at the perfect time,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “The opportunity to launch three new states this year is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of. We see an immense opportunity to connect with new lottery players, both virtually and in-person, across New York, Texas and Colorado. 2022 is by no means over, and we expect to launch Lotto.com in additional states before the end of the year!”

Lotto.com also recently developed Players Cafe, a modern convenience store that is a one-stop shop for lottery tickets, coffee, scratch-offs, snacks, gifts & more in cooperation with small local businesses.

With locations in Manhattan, NY, Edgewater, CO and Cedar Park, TX, lottery players in these markets are encouraged to experience unique activations, along with a scratch-off bar and monthly events. To find a location near you, visit playerscafe.com/pages/locations.

To access information about previous and future lottery draws, please visit nj.lotto.com, ny.lotto.com, co.lotto.com and tx.lotto.com. Be sure to follow Lotto.com on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news and trends. Visit Lotto.com now for your chance at the over $1 billion Mega Millions® Jackpot prize!

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering lottery tickets on any device, requiring no app download or deposit. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to play, the platform enables players to order official state lottery tickets by picking their lucky numbers manually or using our Quick Pick lucky number generator. As a registered and licensed lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans’ health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states. in the near future.

ABOUT PLAYERS CAFE

Players Cafe is a modern convenience store that is a one-stop shop for lottery tickets, coffee, scratch-offs, snacks, gifts & more in cooperation with small local businesses. Their mission is to educate a digitally savvy generation on lottery play and the philanthropic causes supported by each state’s lottery.