Saturday Night Double Shooting In DeSoto Under Investigation

Late Night Shooting Under Active Investigation

DeSoto Police are investigating the late Saturday night shooting of a 17-year-old man and 17-year-old woman in the 1400 block of Deborah Avenue. After being wounded, the couple drove to a gas station across the DeSoto border in Dallas before calling police. Both are hospitalized and DeSoto Police detectives are conducting an active investigation involving multiple crime scenes.

The shooting was first reported by several residents near the Deborah Avenue address shortly after 9:00 PM Saturday, but DeSoto Police and EMS had to detour to the nearby Love’s Gas Station in Dallas when the female shooting victim called police to report that she and her boyfriend had been shot and were now at the gas station. DeSoto and Dallas Police helped secure the crime scene at Love’s. Police provided basic medical treatment at that location until EMS arrived and transported both victims to a nearby Dallas hospital.

The male victim was reported in critical condition and the female was reported to be in stable condition. Investigators are not naming the victims at this point, but the male is a resident of Dallas and the female is from Garland. It is unclear at this time why the victims were in DeSoto during the incident but detectives have reason to believe that the meeting was pre-arranged.

Detectives have processed the crime scenes and are currently following up on leads concerning the identity of the shooter or shooters. Based on the pre-arranged nature of the meeting and other factors, police do not believe that there is an immediate threat to the public.

If anyone has information related to this shooting that could potentially help the investigation, they are asked to contact the DeSoto PD’s Criminal Investigative Division at 469-658-3050.