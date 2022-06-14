Sara Shook & the Disarmers at The Kessler June 18

Facebook

Sara Shook & the Disarmers, a North Carolina-based quintet with a honky-tonk infused rock sound, will perform at the Kessler Theater June 18. Their recent album, ”Nightroamer,” is a collection of ten songs written by Shook. She takes a hard look at relationships, sometimes finding more questions than answers.

“Nightroamer” is produced by Grammy-winner Pete Anderson, and expands the quintet’s sound with pop sensibilities and melodies. But “not sacrificing the unflinching intensity their fervent fan base love,” according to press information.

Sara Shook & the Disarmers

“Somebody Else,” about a dysfunctional relationship; “Please Be a Stranger,’ “Tell It to Myself,” and “I Got This,” are some of the cuts from the album. On “It Doesn’t Change Anything,” Shook examines addiction and depression, while omission and regret fuel the roadhouse blues of “No Mistakes.” “If it’s Poison” is one of the highlights on Nightroamer, and is described as “a romantic throwback filled with warmth and hope.”

Led by Shook on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, The Disarmers features Eric Peterson (lead guitar), Aaron Oliva (bass), Will Rigby (drums), and Phil Sullivan (pedal steel). With Shook out front, the group puts on commanding live performances that captivate audiences. As a group, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers continue to evolve, offering smart, inspiring and sincere music overflowing with passion and integrity.

Joshua Ray Walker

Texas-bred singer/songwriter Joshua Ray Walker also performs Saturday night. Walker’s new album, “See You Next Time, is the final installment in a trilogy that includes his 2019 debut album, “Wish You Were Here,” and follow-up “Glad You Made It.” The idea behind the trilogy, Walker said, was to “use the honky-tonk as a setting where all these different characters could interact with each other.”

Joshua Ray Walker, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and special guest Aaron Vance are performing at the Kessler Theater June 18. Doors open at 7 and the music starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are priced at $24, with limited seating available; reserved seat sections are sold out. For more information visit thekessler.org.

The Kessler is located at 1230 W. Davis Street in Oak Cliff. The historic Kessler Theater opened in 1942, and was once owned by Gene Autry. It was lovingly restored as a live music venue in 2010.