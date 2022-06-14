RESCHEDULED: Closure of EB and WB I-635 Mainlanes at Greenville Rescheduled for Tomorrow Evening

Facebook

DALLAS – Heads up road warriors, there’s a closure tomorrow evening that will probably cause traffic issues Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The closure of all lanes along eastbound and westbound I-635 at Greenville Avenue, originally scheduled for tonight, has been rescheduled for Wednesday evening, June 15 (10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day).

Eastbound and westbound I-635 drivers will be detoured to the frontage roads via the exit to Greenville Avenue (Exit 18A). (Refer to Exhibit Below)

All lanes along northbound and southbound Greenville Avenue at I-635 will also be closed at this time, in addition to ramps from US 75, TI Boulevard and the eastbound I-635 TEXpress lanes. View more information on our Lane Closures page: https://635east.com/be-in-the-know/closures-traffic-pattern-changes/

All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. The public can sign up to receive traffic alerts and stay informed about lane closures, traffic changes and construction progress by visiting this link: https://635east.com/receive/.

For more information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.