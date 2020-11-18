Sam’s Club Offers Free Virtual Sessions With Santa Claus

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Virtual Santa photos

Santa Photos Go Virtual At Sam’s Club

It’s beginning to seem like almost everything this year starts with ‘Due to COVID-19’, but no virus will stop Santa from finding a way to spread some Christmas cheer. But, since no one wants the big guy to get sick, Sam’s Club is offering a virtual solution.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, Sam’s Club members can visit https://www.mysantasession.com/ to schedule a virtual session for their children with Santa Claus.

Members who book a visit will also a receive a free photo and video they can share with friends and family – they are encouraged to share them on social and tag Sam’s Club (#SamsSanta)

This is FREE for Sam’s Club members

You must be a Sam’s Club member to schedule a visit
There is a limit of one Santa visit per membership – but multiple children are welcome to attend the visit

Sams Club Virtual Santa
  • Save

The sessions will be booked first come first serve and are expected to fill up quickly
You must have a Sam’s Club Photo Account to sign up – the website will direct you to login to your Sam’s Club Photo account or create one if you don’t have one

Members will be able to select the Santa that best suits their family as we will have diverse options available (Hispanic, Black and White)

To personalize the visit, members can provide details on each child including their name, age and something they want Santa to mention or ask the child

Once a member books a session, they will receive three emails:

  • Confirmation email with details on their confirmed date and time and a link to their visit
  • Reminder email one week prior to their scheduled visit
  • Follow-up email with instructions to download their photo and video after their Santa visit

Members should be sure to check their spam folder if they are not seeing the emails
Members should download Zoom as this is the platform for the visits

Sam’s Club Kids Activities

Santa Village poster
  • Save

  • If a member was unable to book a visit because they were all reserved, they can still connect their children with Santa! The website has a Kids Activities section that allows you to create and send a letter to Santa and you’ll receive a response.
  • There’s also fun activities your children can do to prepare for their visit with Santa – whether it’s a virtual visit or preparing for him to come on Christmas Eve. Activities include recipes for Santa’s favorite cookies, treats for the reindeer, coloring pages and a toy shop to get ideas for your wish list.
Virtual Santa photos
  • Save

Comments

comments

Previous articleDeSoto To Hold Election For Mayor February 2nd
Next articleDuncanville Students Offer Cheer to Nursing Home Residents
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Prior to joining Daily News she was a popular on-air personality on the Houston radio program In Wheel Time. You can find an account of her travel adventures and more on In Deep H2O. She is widely recognized as one of the top digital and media influencers in the country being most recently recognized as one of the Top Three social media influencers in Houston. She now handles all digital media aspects at Focus Daily News.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.