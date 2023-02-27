Rep. Beth Van Duyne Announces $35 Million in Grants for DFW Airport

Facebook

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (TX-24) announced today that Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport has been awarded $35,000,000 in grants under the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Terminal Program.

DFW was awarded $25,000,000 for its Terminal D Energy Enhancement program and $10,000,000 as the second phase of the installation of the airport’s Zero Carbon Electric Central Utility Plant (eCUP) that will be powered 100% by renewable energy

“I am excited for DFW to receive this important funding to replace aging infrastructure,” said Rep. Van Duyne. “I was glad to advocate on behalf of our region’s largest economic engine to ensure that these federal dollars were sent to North Texas. This will help fund important improvements, including providing the airport with uninterrupted redundant service.”

Additional Information:

The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, of which Rep. Van Duyne is former board member, is centrally located in the heart of Texas’ 24th Congressional District.

These grants were awarded under the FY2023 Airport Terminal Program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The $10,000,000 award funds the second phase of the replacement of DFW’s aging steam pipe heating distribution system with the Zero Carbon Electric Central Utility Plant (eCUP) which will significantly reduce emissions, water use, and natural gas consumption.

The $25,000,000 award funds a portion of the Terminal D Energy Efficiency Enhancement program that replaces aging infrastructure with modern systems that will significantly improve energy efficiency. This project includes the replacement of the aging HVAC system, installation of dimmable smart glass in terminal windows, and roof replacement.

Since taking office, Rep. Van Duyne has secured more than $50 million for DFW Airport.