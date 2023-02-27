1,200+ People To Attend Dallas’s Largest Whiskey Tasting Festival

This Saturday, March 4, 2023, more than 1,200 attendees of Dallas’s Whiskey Riot will be able to try 200+ whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, educational seminars, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.
WHAT’S INCLUDED?
General admission tickets are $90 and include admission for:
Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
Whiskey cocktails from great brands
Access to seminars
VIP tickets are $160 and include admission to:
VIP early entry (3 – 4 PM)
Exclusive uncrowded VIP hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time: 1 hour early entry for exclusive access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar
Dinner provided by WHISKEY CAKE
SEMINARS:
Seminar 1: 4:45 – 5:30 PM – “It’s Manhattan Season”
Join Woodford Reserve’s Random Ward and Branca USA’s Kolby Howard as they take a deep dive into American whiskey, Italian vermouth, and the cocktail that brought them together
Seminar 2: 5:45 – 6:30 PM – “Bourbon & Buzz”
Join Simon Nicolian, North American Whiskey Ambassador for Pernod Ricard, for a behind the scenes look at some of the most ground-breaking & influential bourbon innovations of recent years, and the legends behind it!
COCKTAILS BARS BY:
Jefferson’s
TX Whiskey
Rabbit Hole
Smooth Ambler
THE WHISKIES:
Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey
Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey
Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey
Blackland Distillery Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon
Blackland Distillery Bourbon Whiskey
Blackland Distillery Rye Whiskey
Yellow Rose Premium American Whiskey
Yellow Rose Rye Whiskey
Yellow Rose Harris County Straight Bourbon
Yellow Rose Outlaw Bourbon
Laws Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Laws Cask Strength Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Laws San Luis Valley Straight Rye Whiskey
Laws Cask Strength San Luis Valley Straight Rye Whiskey
Four Roses Bourbon
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Larceny Bourbon
Mellow Corn Whiskey
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
Elijah Craig Rye
Compass Box’s Peat Monster
Compass Box’s Orchard House
Compass Box’s Spice Tree
Compass Box’s Hedonism
Bendt No. 5
UNBENDT Straight Bourbon BiB
Bendt Bourbon Cream
Bruichladdich Classic Laddie
Bruichladdich PC 10
Kentucky Owl Wiseman Bourbon
Kentucky Owl Wiseman Rye
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
Kentucky Owl Batch 12
Luckenbach Road Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Luckenbach Road Straight Rye Whiskey
Luckenbach Road Light Whiskey
Westland American Single Malt Whiskey
Westland Garryana Edition 7
Westland Solum Edition 1
Dough Ball Cookie Dough Whiskey
Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon
Garrison Brothers Single Barrel Bourbon
Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Bourbon
Castle & Key Restoration Rye
Castle & Key Small Batch Wheated Bourbon
Castle & Key Small Batch Bourbon
Castle & Key Restoration Rye Single Barrel (Gold Label)
Highland Park 12 Year
Highland Park 15 Year
Highland Park 18 Year
Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery’s Hotscotch Whiskey
Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery’s Iron Hot Whiskey
Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery’s Select Bourbon Whiskey
Bardstown Origins Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Bardstown Origins Bottle in Bond Wheated
Bardstown Fusion Series #8
Green River Bourbon
Penelope Bourbon Four Grain
Penelope Bourbon Barrel Strength
Penelope Bourbon Architect
Penelope Bourbon Toasted
Courage & Conviction American Single Malt
Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask
Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask
Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask
Horse Soldier Bourbon Straight
Horse Soldier Bourbon Small Batch
Horse Soldier Bourbon Barrel Strength
Bluegrass Distillers Toasted Oak Finish Straight Bourbon
Bluegrass Distillers Mash Bill #1 KY Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Midway Distilling Co. Lee’s Branch Toasted French Oak Finish Rye Whiskey
Midway Distilling Co. Dudley; Gratz – Rye Whiskey Finished in Sauternes Casks
The Musician Straight Bourbon
The Musician Cask Strength
The Artist Straight Rye
St. George Spirits – Baller Whiskey
St. George Spirits – B&E American Blended Whiskey
St. George Spirits – American Single Malt Lot Series
Calumet Farm 10-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Calumet Farm 8-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Bird Dog Honey Whiskey
Bird Dog Salted Caramel Whiskey
Town Branch Bourbon
Town Branch True Cask
Bourbonola
Horse Neck Bourbon Ginger Ale
Horse Neck Bourbon Cherry Rye
Horse Neck Bourbon Mule Spice
Horse Neck Bourbon La Paloma
Hirsch Bivouac
MORRIS Australian Single Malt Whiskey Signature
Old Pulteney 12 Y/O Scotch
Writers Tear’s Double Oak
Milam & Greene Straight Rye Finished in Port Wine Cask
Milam & Greene Triple Cask Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies
Milam & Greene Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Lockwood Distilling Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Lockwood Distilling Co. Straight Rye Whiskey
Lockwood Distilling Co. Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey
Three Chord Amplify Rye
Three Chord Strange Collaboration Straight Bourbon
Three Chord Small Batch Blended Bourbon
Three Chord Bourbon Cream
Ballotin Caramel Turtle Chocolate Whiskey
Ballotin Peanut Butter Chocolate Whiskey
Ballotin Chocolate Cherry Cream Whiskey
Ballotin Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Whiskey
Pursuit United Bourbon
Pursuit United Rye
Maker’s Mark
Maker’s 46
Maker’s Mark Cask Strength
Starward Nova Single Malt Whisky
Starward Solera Single Malt Whisky
Starward Two-Fold Double Grain Whisky
Starward Octave Barrels Single Malt Whisky
Fercullen Irish Whiskey
Natterjack Irish Whiskey
Natterjack Irish Whiskey Cask Strength
High West Bourbon
High West Double Rye
Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey
Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon
Old Elk Bourbon
Old Elk Wheated Bourbon
Old Elk Wheat Whiskey
Old Elk Rye Whiskey
Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye
Sagamore Spirit Double Oak
Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength
Sagamore Spirit Sherry Cask Finish
Herman Marshall Texas Bourbon
Herman Marshall Texas Rye Whiskey
Dry County Blended Bourbon
Misunderstood Ginger Whiskey
JP Wiser’s 10 YR
JP Wiser’s 15 YR
Lot 40 Dark Oak
Broken Barrel Small Batch
Broken Barrel Heresy Rye
Broken Barrel Cask Strength
Broken Barrel Americana
William Price Straight Rye 101 Proof
William Price Cask Strength Straight Rye
William Price Single Barrel Straight Rye
William Price Texas Single Malt Experimental Finish
Austin 101 Light Whiskey
Austin 85 Light Whiskey
Benromach 10 Year Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Benromach 15 Year Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
BENROMACH – ORGANIC 2011
BENROMACH – PEAT SMOKE 2009
Lost Irish – Irish Whiskey
FEW Bourbon
FEW Rye
FEW American Whiskey
Widow Jane 10 Year Bourbon
Oak & Eden Bourbon & Spire
Oak & Eden Rye & Spire
Oak & Eden Wheat & Spire
Oak & Eden 4 Grain & Spire
James Ownby Tennessee Bourbon
Ole Smoky Cookie Dough Whiskey
Ole Smoky Mango Habanero Whiskey
Ole Smoky Salty Caramel Whiskey
Belfour Rye Whiskey
Belfour Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Texas Pecan Wood
Belfour Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Belfour Small Batch Straight Rye Whiskey
Rebecca Creek Bourbon
Rebecca Creek Small Batch
Rebecca Creek Bottled in Bond
Silver Star Texas Honey Whiskey
Silver Star Texas Whiskey
Silver Star 1849 Bourbon
Barrell Bourbon – Vantage
Barrell Bourbon – Batch #34 Bourbon
Barrell Bourbon – Seagrass
Barrell Bourbon – Dovetail
Casey Jones Distillery Wheated Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Casey Jones Distillery Kentucky Straight Bourbon Black Label
Casey Jones Distillery Kentucky Straight Bourbon White Label
Casey Jones Distillery Barrel Cut Double Barrel
BHAKTA 50 – Whiskey Finished Armagnac
BHAKTA 1973 Vintage Armagnac
BHAKTA 27-07 Whisky Finished Calvados Armagnac Blend
Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel Whiskey
Knucklenoggin Peanut Butter Whiskey
Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey
Nulu Toasted Small Batch Bourbon
Nulu French Oak Small Batch Bourbon
Nulu Uncut Cask Strength
Triple Dog Irish Whiskey
Copper Dog Scotch Whisky
THE DETAILS:
Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
Time: General admission 4-7 pm // VIP 3 – 7 pm
Location: Fashion Industry Gallery
Cost: General admission $90 per session // VIP $160 per session
Must be 21 and over to attend. No exceptions.
