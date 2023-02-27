1,200+ People To Attend Dallas’s Largest Whiskey Tasting Festival

Facebook

This Saturday, March 4, 2023, more than 1,200 attendees of Dallas’s Whiskey Riot will be able to try 200+ whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, educational seminars, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

General admission tickets are $90 and include admission for:

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Access to seminars

VIP tickets are $160 and include admission to:

VIP early entry (3 – 4 PM)

Exclusive uncrowded VIP hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time: 1 hour early entry for exclusive access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Access to seminars

Dinner provided by WHISKEY CAKE

SEMINARS:

Seminar 1: 4:45 – 5:30 PM – “It’s Manhattan Season”

Join Woodford Reserve’s Random Ward and Branca USA’s Kolby Howard as they take a deep dive into American whiskey, Italian vermouth, and the cocktail that brought them together

Seminar 2: 5:45 – 6:30 PM – “Bourbon & Buzz”

Join Simon Nicolian, North American Whiskey Ambassador for Pernod Ricard, for a behind the scenes look at some of the most ground-breaking & influential bourbon innovations of recent years, and the legends behind it!

COCKTAILS BARS BY:

Jefferson’s

TX Whiskey

Rabbit Hole

Smooth Ambler

THE WHISKIES:

Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey

Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey

Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey

Blackland Distillery Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon

Blackland Distillery Bourbon Whiskey

Blackland Distillery Rye Whiskey

Yellow Rose Premium American Whiskey

Yellow Rose Rye Whiskey

Yellow Rose Harris County Straight Bourbon

Yellow Rose Outlaw Bourbon

Laws Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Laws Cask Strength Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Laws San Luis Valley Straight Rye Whiskey

Laws Cask Strength San Luis Valley Straight Rye Whiskey

Four Roses Bourbon

Four Roses Small Batch

Four Roses Single Barrel

Four Roses Small Batch Select

Larceny Bourbon

Mellow Corn Whiskey

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

Elijah Craig Rye

Compass Box’s Peat Monster

Compass Box’s Orchard House

Compass Box’s Spice Tree

Compass Box’s Hedonism

Bendt No. 5

UNBENDT Straight Bourbon BiB

Bendt Bourbon Cream

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

Bruichladdich PC 10

Kentucky Owl Wiseman Bourbon

Kentucky Owl Wiseman Rye

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

Kentucky Owl Batch 12

Luckenbach Road Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Luckenbach Road Straight Rye Whiskey

Luckenbach Road Light Whiskey

Westland American Single Malt Whiskey

Westland Garryana Edition 7

Westland Solum Edition 1

Dough Ball Cookie Dough Whiskey

Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon

Garrison Brothers Single Barrel Bourbon

Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Bourbon

Castle & Key Restoration Rye

Castle & Key Small Batch Wheated Bourbon

Castle & Key Small Batch Bourbon

Castle & Key Restoration Rye Single Barrel (Gold Label)

Highland Park 12 Year

Highland Park 15 Year

Highland Park 18 Year

Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery’s Hotscotch Whiskey

Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery’s Iron Hot Whiskey

Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery’s Select Bourbon Whiskey

Bardstown Origins Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Bardstown Origins Bottle in Bond Wheated

Bardstown Fusion Series #8

Green River Bourbon

Penelope Bourbon Four Grain

Penelope Bourbon Barrel Strength

Penelope Bourbon Architect

Penelope Bourbon Toasted

Courage & Conviction American Single Malt

Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask

Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask

Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask

Horse Soldier Bourbon Straight

Horse Soldier Bourbon Small Batch

Horse Soldier Bourbon Barrel Strength

Bluegrass Distillers Toasted Oak Finish Straight Bourbon

Bluegrass Distillers Mash Bill #1 KY Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Midway Distilling Co. Lee’s Branch Toasted French Oak Finish Rye Whiskey

Midway Distilling Co. Dudley; Gratz – Rye Whiskey Finished in Sauternes Casks

The Musician Straight Bourbon

The Musician Cask Strength

The Artist Straight Rye

St. George Spirits – Baller Whiskey

St. George Spirits – B&E American Blended Whiskey

St. George Spirits – American Single Malt Lot Series

Calumet Farm 10-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Calumet Farm 8-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Bird Dog Honey Whiskey

Bird Dog Salted Caramel Whiskey

Town Branch Bourbon

Town Branch True Cask

Bourbonola

Horse Neck Bourbon Ginger Ale

Horse Neck Bourbon Cherry Rye

Horse Neck Bourbon Mule Spice

Horse Neck Bourbon La Paloma

Hirsch Bivouac

MORRIS Australian Single Malt Whiskey Signature

Old Pulteney 12 Y/O Scotch

Writers Tear’s Double Oak

Milam & Greene Straight Rye Finished in Port Wine Cask

Milam & Greene Triple Cask Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies

Milam & Greene Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Lockwood Distilling Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Lockwood Distilling Co. Straight Rye Whiskey

Lockwood Distilling Co. Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey

Three Chord Amplify Rye

Three Chord Strange Collaboration Straight Bourbon

Three Chord Small Batch Blended Bourbon

Three Chord Bourbon Cream

Ballotin Caramel Turtle Chocolate Whiskey

Ballotin Peanut Butter Chocolate Whiskey

Ballotin Chocolate Cherry Cream Whiskey

Ballotin Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Whiskey

Pursuit United Bourbon

Pursuit United Rye

Maker’s Mark

Maker’s 46

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength

Starward Nova Single Malt Whisky

Starward Solera Single Malt Whisky

Starward Two-Fold Double Grain Whisky

Starward Octave Barrels Single Malt Whisky

Fercullen Irish Whiskey

Jefferson’s

Rabbit Hole

TX Whiskey

Smooth Ambler

Natterjack Irish Whiskey

Natterjack Irish Whiskey Cask Strength

High West Bourbon

High West Double Rye

Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey

Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon

Old Elk Bourbon

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon

Old Elk Wheat Whiskey

Old Elk Rye Whiskey

Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye

Sagamore Spirit Double Oak

Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength

Sagamore Spirit Sherry Cask Finish

Herman Marshall Texas Bourbon

Herman Marshall Texas Rye Whiskey

Dry County Blended Bourbon

Misunderstood Ginger Whiskey

JP Wiser’s 10 YR

JP Wiser’s 15 YR

Lot 40 Dark Oak

Broken Barrel Small Batch

Broken Barrel Heresy Rye

Broken Barrel Cask Strength

Broken Barrel Americana

William Price Straight Rye 101 Proof

William Price Cask Strength Straight Rye

William Price Single Barrel Straight Rye

William Price Texas Single Malt Experimental Finish

Austin 101 Light Whiskey

Austin 85 Light Whiskey

Benromach 10 Year Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Benromach 15 Year Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

BENROMACH – ORGANIC 2011

BENROMACH – PEAT SMOKE 2009

Lost Irish – Irish Whiskey

FEW Bourbon

FEW Rye

FEW American Whiskey

Widow Jane 10 Year Bourbon

Oak & Eden Bourbon & Spire

Oak & Eden Rye & Spire

Oak & Eden Wheat & Spire

Oak & Eden 4 Grain & Spire

James Ownby Tennessee Bourbon

Ole Smoky Cookie Dough Whiskey

Ole Smoky Mango Habanero Whiskey

Ole Smoky Salty Caramel Whiskey

Belfour Rye Whiskey

Belfour Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Texas Pecan Wood

Belfour Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Belfour Small Batch Straight Rye Whiskey

Rebecca Creek Bourbon

Rebecca Creek Small Batch

Rebecca Creek Bottled in Bond

Silver Star Texas Honey Whiskey

Silver Star Texas Whiskey

Silver Star 1849 Bourbon

Barrell Bourbon – Vantage

Barrell Bourbon – Batch #34 Bourbon

Barrell Bourbon – Seagrass

Barrell Bourbon – Dovetail

Casey Jones Distillery Wheated Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Casey Jones Distillery Kentucky Straight Bourbon Black Label

Casey Jones Distillery Kentucky Straight Bourbon White Label

Casey Jones Distillery Barrel Cut Double Barrel

BHAKTA 50 – Whiskey Finished Armagnac

BHAKTA 1973 Vintage Armagnac

BHAKTA 27-07 Whisky Finished Calvados Armagnac Blend

Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel Whiskey

Knucklenoggin Peanut Butter Whiskey

Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey

Nulu Toasted Small Batch Bourbon

Nulu French Oak Small Batch Bourbon

Nulu Uncut Cask Strength

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

Copper Dog Scotch Whisky

THE DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Time: General admission 4-7 pm // VIP 3 – 7 pm

Location: Fashion Industry Gallery

Cost: General admission $90 per session // VIP $160 per session

Must be 21 and over to attend. No exceptions.

