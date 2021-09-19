Reggie Samples Reaches 300th Career Win as Duncanville Rolls Over DeSoto 42-21

Facebook

There’s nothing better than seeing two powerhouses clash like when the DeSoto Eagles hosted the Duncanville Panthers Friday evening. It was featured on the WFAA “Friday Night Football” broadcast on YouTube, along with various other media outlets. There were college recruiters from Texas, Jackson State, Texas Southern, Oregon and TCU head coach Gary Patterson in attendance scouting future players. Senator Royce West took part of the coin flip as the team captains of Duncanville and DeSoto met in the center of the field.

It seemed that Duncanville was about to strike first with quarterback Solomon James throwing a touchdown, but it was all for naught when a flag on the play saw the Panthers recalled out of the redzone. This one play turned the tide in DeSoto’s favor. The Eagles defense was on point, with guys flying to the ball and making needed tackles.

DeSoto’s defensive back Devyn Bobby made a stunning interception as he jumped in the air to stop the Panthers on a key drive. The Eagles had all the confidence in the world as they started with the ball on their own one yard-line. DeSoto’s quarterback Matt Allen threw a perfect pass to four-star recruit Johntay Cook II for a 99-yard touchdown pass. Cook truly proved why he’s highly recruited with three catches and 134 yards. Allen also found Oregon Ducks commit Stephon Johnson on a seven-yard touchdown pass.

Duncanville made some adjustments as the Panthers then scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter with three power runs by Malach Medlock (23att 160yds 2TDs) and shifty 31-yard run by running back Caden Durham (13att 120yds 2TDs) for touchdowns. Even the special team was able to get into the act with a 78-yard punt return by Davion Bluitt. The Panthers were up 21-14 at halftime.

The Panther’s defense was able to make Matt Allen uncomfortable as they batted balls down and pressed Allen with hits and sacks as well. It was evident that the Panthers would prevail when cornerback Lamoderick Spencer intercepted a pass and went 53 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead.

Shortly after that, the Panthers stayed on the ground as they added another touchdown by Caden Durham for his secondof the game. Duncanville was then up 42-21 over the Desoto Eagles.

In this game Head coach Reggie Samples reached the ever elusive 300th career win. This made Coach Samples the 13th coach in Texas high school history and first African American to reach this milestone. In Coach Samples 32 years, he has 24 playoff appearances and state title appearances. The 2-1 This week, the Panthers will host Waco Midway and the 2-2 Desoto Eagles will go on the road and play Mansfield.