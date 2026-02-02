Red Velvet Cake Takes Over February – A Blizzard Treat Worth Falling In Love

Facebook

BEDFORD, Texas – Flowers fade and poems are forgotten but this Valentine’s Day, DQ® restaurants across Texas are offering something sweeter. February is officially Red Velvet Cake Blizzard® Treat Month, giving Texans a delicious way to celebrate that’s rich, indulgent, and made to share.

The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat blends signature vanilla soft serve with moist red velvet cake pieces and silky cream cheese icing blended with DQ’s world-famous soft serve. The result is a sweet, velvety-smooth Blizzard Treat that’s as decadent as the holiday itself.

“The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat is the perfect way to show love this Valentine season,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “It’s a fun, crave-worthy alternative to traditional Valentine’s gifts and a sweet way to celebrate.”

There is no better month to gather all the Valentines in your life and head to the nearest DQ restaurant in Texas. The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat is available in mini, small, medium, and large sizes through the end of February or while supplies last.

For more than 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.