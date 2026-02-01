Valentine’s Day Offers in North Texas

Facebook

We’ve rounded up a few more Valentine’s Day special offers in North Texas for anyone looking for a fun (and tasty) way to celebrate their favorite Valentine on Feb. 14.

Revel Patio Grill

This Valentine’s Day, couples are invited to celebrate with more than just dinner and roses. On Friday, February 14, 2026, The Revel Patio Grill presents Fleetwood Journey Live!, a high-energy Valentine’s Day dinner concert featuring iconic rock music, elevated dining, and the exciting return of crawfish season.

At 7 p.m. guests will enjoy a live performance by Fleetwood Journey, the premier tribute band honoring two of the greatest rock bands of all time—Fleetwood Mac and Journey. The evening delivers unforgettable hits, from Fleetwood Mac favorites like “Dreams,” “Rhiannon,” and “The Chain,” to Journey anthems including “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

The Revel Patio Grill in Frisco offers its full menu throughout the evening, giving guests complete flexibility to order their favorite dishes. Crawfish are officially in season and will be available, making Valentine’s Day the perfect time to enjoy fresh crawfish alongside handcrafted cocktails and the restaurant’s well-known seafood offerings.General admission is $23.43 (includes $3.43 service fee). Reservations recommended; visit //revelpatiogrill.com/.

Valentine’s Day Dining at The Joule

The Joule offers a weekend-long celebration of romance, flavor, and indulgence, anchored by thoughtful culinary moments throughout the hotel. At Sassetta, a special Valentine’s Day prix fixe ($125 per person) joins the regular dinner menu, offering a refined progression of seasonal Italian dishes that move from beetroot duo and strawberry-accented risotto to pan-seared halibut or dry-aged New York strip, finishing with a heart-shaped dark chocolate mousse designed for sharing.

The Lobby Bar sets a luxurious tone with a champagne-focused takeover for the weekend, pouring selections from Taittinger to Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque alongside subtle floral touches. Playful details like heart-shaped sugar cookie lollipops and coffee mug-inspired cookies appear throughout Weekend Coffee, the hotel’s in-house cafe, to round out a celebratory Valentine’s lineup. The Joule offers a modern, intimate way to celebrate love in the heart of the city.

Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown’s West + Stone

West + Stone is emerging as an unexpected Valentine’s Day hot spot, offering an elevated yet approachable dining experience for every kind of date, from first dates to longtime couples. The restaurant is also becoming a hub for Fort Worth’s growing dating scene, hosting multiple speed dating events onsite in the weeks surrounding Valentine’s Day reflecting a broader shift away from dating apps and toward more intentional, in-person connections:

Feb. 13 and 14, West + Stone will feature a Valentine’s Day Pre-Fixe menu alongside its full dinner menu from 5 to 11 p.m., welcoming every couple with a complimentary rose. The multi-course experience is designed for indulgence without the fuss, starting with a charcuterie board for two and followed by guest-selected starters, mains, and desserts, plus two Valentine’s cocktails. Highlights include the Uncorked Rose, a bourbon-forward old-fashioned with a blooming red wine rose ice cube, and a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Espresso Martini.

la Madeleine Celebrates Valentine’s and Galentine’s

Just in time for Valentine’s and Galentine’s celebrations, la Madeleine launched a new Sweet Bakery Board*, a decadent, bakery-forward spread designed for sharing (or keeping all to yourself — zero judgment here). All on one swoon-worthy board: chocolate-covered strawberries, macarons, rich brownies, mini cheesecake, buttery pastries and sweet bites drizzled with decadent chocolate. It’s available now through Feb. 24 for $29.99, offered for both dine-in and carry-out. The sweet board pairs perfectly with a celebratory glass of champagne or a smooth espresso for the ultimate “treat yourself” moment. Equal parts indulgent and joyful, it’s a sweet way to celebrate love, laughter and a little extra joie at all la MaDeleine locations.

Fall in Love at The Statler

The Statler, Dallas’ luxurious midcentury hotel, is sharing the love this Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day with elevated dining specials, signature cocktails and iconic experiences made for lovers and besties alike. From Feb. 13-14, the hotel’s signature outlets will feature limited-time menus and live entertainment perfect for celebrating love in all its forms.

Fall in love with breakfast all over again at Overeasy, The Statler’s beloved retro diner, featuring indulgent Valentine’s specials for a sweet start to the day. Guests can enjoy Sweetheart Buttermilk Pancakes served with whipped butter and maple syrup, the Lover’s Omelet with goat cheese, roasted potatoes, basil and balsamic glaze, accompanied by a side of hash browns and toast, or Cupid’s Biscuit topped with whipped butter and honey. For a decadent finish, guests can treat themselves to chocolate-covered strawberries, a chocolate raspberry mocha crowned with whipped cream, or toast to love with a strawberry mimosa.

Scout, the ultimate destination for fun, will host the lively “Pitch-A-Friend” matchmaking event, where friends give a 3- to 5-minute PowerPoint presentation about their remarkable single friends. Register for Pitch-A-Friend at pitch-a-friend.com. The event will be held on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Valentine’s week will continue with live performances from classic rock artist Chris Raspante on Feb. 13 and pop artist Charity Eden on Feb. 14 from 9 p.m. to midnight. Complimentary roses will be available for guests while supplies last.

Bourbon & Banter, the hidden speakeasy beneath The Statler, will set the mood with an intimate jazz performance by Mark’s Jazz Band from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., heart-shaped desserts and complimentary roses while supplies last, creating an intimate atmosphere perfect for a Galentine’s or Valentine’s night out.

For the ultimate romantic escape, The Statler is offering the Love Me Tender package, featuring luxurious overnight accommodations, chocolate-covered strawberries, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé and a $75 dine-and-drink credit to enjoy throughout the hotel. For more information on Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day celebrations, visit the hotel’s website. Reservations at Scout, Overeasy, Bourbon & Banter and Waterproof can be made at OpenTable.

Find Romance in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg invites couples to celebrate love any time of year and treat their special someone to the timeless appeal and warmth of the Texas Hill Country. This romantic small town is rich in charm and history, with locally owned wineries, boutiques, art galleries and museums lining the very strollable Main Street. From distinctive accommodations and memorable culinary experiences to engaging activities and events, Fredericksburg is romantic year-round.

Lodging that creates the perfect atmosphere for couples looking to connect Fredericksburg offers over 1,500 accommodations options, from vacation rentals and historic bed and breakfasts, to hotels and inns. Hill Country Herb Garden and Lodging, just a few blocks from Main Street, is an elegant cottage-style retreat, surrounded by beautiful gardens and including an on-site restaurant and spa, ideal for couples who are looking for rest and relaxation. The historic charm of Hoffman Haus blends modern luxury with Texas Hill Hospitality, while the Albert Hotel offers a boutique hotel experience right in the heart of downtown, just walking distance from The National Pacific War Museum.

The intimate atmosphere of The TrueHeart Hotel, creates the perfect atmosphere for a romantic weekend escape, and is just walking distance from some of the most delicious restaurants and wineries in town. Wander Main Street and beyond: Main Street is home to over 150 locally owned boutiques, art galleries and specialty shops, giving couples the chance to shop whatever their hearts desire. For more info, VisitFredericksburg.com.