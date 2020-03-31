Red Oak ISD Update From Superintendent

Red Oak ISD Update On Closure

Dear ROISD families and staff,

Based on an extension of the Executive Order by Texas Governor Abbott, Red Oak ISD campuses will remain closed to students and provide online instruction through Sunday, May 3, 2020.

We are here for our students, parents, and staff and will continue providing support academically, physically and socio-emotionally. Our teachers will continue to provide academic instruction, our counselors are offering social-emotional activities, and all staff are available by email to assist students and families during this time of need.

Our staff will continue to provide meals, based on the new two-day distribution system.

• Mondays – 10:30 a.m. to noon (Lunches M, Tu., W; Breakfasts Tu., W, Th.)

• Thursday – 10:30 a.m. to noon (Lunches Th., F; Breakfasts F, M)

• Locations: Eastridge ES, Schupmann ES, Red Oak MS

The district will be canceling all district and campus events through May 3, 2020, as well. Beyond the May 3 date, the district is assessing scheduled activities for health and safety concerns. We are acutely aware of how devastating this is for our senior class. Please know we are evaluating options for senior activities as well as reviewing guidance for graduation requirements and much more.

The City of Red Oak remains under a Stay Home order. We encourage you to practice social distancing and stay at home unless absolutely essential. If we all work together, we can keep our community healthy and safe. As always, please reach out to us with any comments, questions, or concerns at info@redoakisd.org or check our COVID-19 webpage at www.redoakisd.org.

Sincerely,

Brenda Sanford, Superintendent

Red Oak ISD

Save

Comments

comments