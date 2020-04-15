Red Oak ISD revises grading policies for spring 2020

The State response to the dangers of the COVID-19 disease has required ROISD to respond with revisions to its grading policies. The following is a revision to the ROISD grading policies for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year and subject to change based upon further State action.

The goal is to maintain as much consistency as practical and to align with federal, state, and district laws and policies as closely as practical with the minimum number of revisions.

• The ROISD grading manual has been suspended for the second semester due to COVID-19.

• 5th-six weeks report cards will be issued on May 1. Please check your Skyward account.

• Full policy change available at https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/4413

NEW Second Semester Grading Period Percentages

Grading Period: Percentage: 4th Six Weeks 45% 5th Six Weeks 45% 6th Six Weeks 10% Semester 2 Total 100%

Red Oak ISD Middle School Students Revised Grading Policy (excluding high school credit) The original second semester weighted grading periods were as follows: Save The revised COVID-19 calculation is: NEW Second Semester Grading Period Percentages Grading Period: Percentage: 4th Six Weeks 45% 5th Six Weeks 45% 6th Six Weeks 10% Semester 2 Total 100% Revised grading policy for the 5th grading period

(Feb. 18-April 3; grade input window extended to April 27) Students’ grades will be calculated from a minimum of three equally weighted assessments assigned during the 5th-six weeks grading period.

Opportunities for students to make up missing work, improve failing assessments, engage in alternative assessments, and submit extra-credit will remain open until April 27.

Teachers are provided maximum flexibility to assess each student’s mastery of the TEKS during this grading period. Revised grading policy for the 6th grading period

(April 6-May 22) Teachers will collect equally weighted student assessments for the grade book during this grading period, preferably one per week through May 17. The week of May 18 will be used for reviews and opportunities for students to make up missing work, improve failing assessments, engage in alternative assignments, and submit extra-credit until the last day of school May 22.

Teachers are provided maximum flexibility to assess each student’s mastery of the TEKS during this grading period. High School Students The original second semester weighted grading periods were as follows: Save The revised COVID-19 calculation is: NEW Second Semester Grading Period Percentages Grading Period: Percentage: 4th Six Weeks 45% 5th Six Weeks 45% 6th Six Weeks 10% Semester 2 Total 100% Secondary School Students Grading Periods Revised grading policy for the 5th grading period

(Feb. 18-April 3; grade input window extended to April 27) Students’ grades will be calculated from a minimum of three equally weighted assessments assigned during the 5th-six weeks grading period.

Opportunities for students to make up missing work, improve failing assessments, engage in alternative assessments, and submit extra-credit will remain open until April 27.

Teachers are provided maximum flexibility to assess each student’s mastery of the TEKS during this grading period. Revised grading policy for the 6th grading period

(April 6-May 22) Teachers will collect equally weighted student assessments for the grade book during this grading period, preferably one per week through May 17. The week of May 18 will be used for reviews and opportunities for students to make up missing work, improve failing assessments, engage in alternative assignments, and submit extra-credit until the last day of school May 22.

Teachers are provided maximum flexibility to assess each student’s mastery of the TEKS during this grading period. As previously stated, grades have been assigned for the 4th-six weeks and partially for the 5th-six weeks grading periods. The quagmire is a solution to the completion of the 5th-six weeks and the 6th-six weeks grading periods with students engaged in online learning opportunities and the required determination of student mastery of the TEKS which is indicated by a grading system. The COVID-19 revised grading system will allow teachers to assess the TEKS and use the grading system to indicate progress. The known and unknown effects on ROISD caused by COVID-19 will be mitigated. Additionally: Students will have some motivation to complete the work.

First semester grades and second-semester grades can be averaged as current policy requires.

Weighted courses will continue to have an impact on GPA.

Dual credit courses will be recorded according to the IHE’s policy and that grade will be placed in the student’s high school transcript.

If we return to campus before May 22, this revision is suitable to continue. For elementary-level questions, please contact Garry Gorman, Executive Director of Elementary Learning at garry.gorman@redoakisd.org For secondary-level questions, please contact Scott Rogers, Executive Director of Secondary Learning at scott.rogers@redoakisd.org

Save

Comments

comments