Dallas County Reports 109 Additional COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 15, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 109 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,986. The 43rd death from COVID-19 was reported of a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions and did not have additional underlying health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male. Fourteen deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“You have been sacrificing under the #SaferAtHome since March 22nd and that sacrifice is paying off. Dr. Robert Haley, the renowned UTSW epidemiologist, told me yesterday that had I waited a week or more to move North Texas to Safer at Home we might have been the next New York. This is a critical time for all of us to keep following the Safer At Home orders. If we do that, we will have enough hospital beds and ventilators and we will get this over with sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Dallas Hospital Bed & ventilator capacity as of 4/14/20

Twenty-five hospitals on Tuesday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.

Here are the aggregate capacity totals for Tuesday, as reported by the 25 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,710

Beds occupied: 2,928

Total ICU beds: 827

ICU beds occupied: 505

Total ventilators: 942

Ventilators in use: 293

Dallas County reported on Tuesday that 510 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county have required hospitalization since March 10. About 73 percent of the confirmed cases did not require hospitalization.

Of those hospitalized, 173 were admitted to an ICU, and 102 required mechanical ventilation. Diabetes has been the most prevalent high-risk condition among hospitalized patients.

The county also now reports hospitalization figures by race/ethnicity:

97 white

150 Hispanic

123 black

25 other

115 were not reported or are unknown.

A total of 42 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the county.

17 white

11 Hispanic

12 black

2 other

In Dallas County, 29 percent of the population is white, 41 percent is Hispanic, 24 percent is black, and 6 percent are of other races/ethnicities.

In addition, 29 of the deaths were men and 13 were women

